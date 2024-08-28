Khawla Ali (Dubai) In celebration of Emirati women, the Women’s Day Forum “Weminar” reflects the great progress made by women in various fields, and highlights their achievements and contributions, and presents their experiences and active participation in economic and social life.

Najwa Al Buraiki, life coach, owner and founder of “Weinar”, says: “The forum started as an idea in 2022 and crystallized into a women’s gathering that includes a group of speakers in an inspiring atmosphere, reflecting the belief in the importance of having a day that celebrates Emirati women and gives them enough space to express themselves and their role in society. It was destined that “Weinar” would coincide with Emirati Women’s Day, and here we are today in the third session of this distinguished event.”

The word “Weinar” is a word composed of two parts, women and are, meaning “women are…” and it was transformed into a sentence, so that every woman can complete the sentence with whatever she likes. Objectives of the Forum Regarding the objectives of the forum, Al-Buraiki explains that the “Weinar” forum aims to provide a space for Emirati women to express themselves and their goals, and to learn about their influential success stories that inspire the attendees, in addition to shedding light on the role of the wise leadership in supporting the journey of Emirati women and empowering their role in society. The forum also provides various opportunities for female entrepreneurs in various fields. The forum included inspiring and motivating words from the speakers, building a fruitful network of relationships for the future on the professional or personal side, in addition to holding workshops in various fields, activities and surprises that stimulate the mind, renew energy, and raise the collective awareness of the attendees.

Among the most prominent topics raised in the forum were how to deal with life’s tests, the importance of volunteering, accepting change, self-love and self-confidence, mental and physical health, balancing personal life and work, and various topics of interest to working mothers.

Contributions

Aisha Al Naqbi said: “I was keen to participate in the webinar for two consecutive years, and I was happy to be part of the event. The UAE deserves for us to be positive ambassadors who raise our heads above the clouds.”

Lamees Abu Halika explains: My focus is on women’s health and urging them to pay attention to this important aspect to complete their life journey with strong physical and mental health, and reviewing the languages ​​of love and their impact on strengthening family and social ties and relationships. I am very happy to cooperate with the forum and what it offers in terms of development for women and society. Farah Al-Qaisiyah talks about her participation in the “Weinar”, which she considers a great opportunity to raise awareness and shed light on the challenges that some people face in their daily lives and how to help them overcome these challenges.

Fatima Dheebban recalls that her participation in this annual event is like a childhood dream, as she shares her journey and different experiences and conveys her voice to a larger segment of society. She says: I work to motivate the attendees to start over and with greater strength. This motivation is undoubtedly the beginning of the launch towards new successes and achievements that women will reap, and they will not let any failure or obstacle hinder their path and goals towards reaching their goal.

Asmaa Al Hosani, a self-development trainer, commented: “Women’s Day is our day and celebrating it, whether through value or experience, and even sharing a word makes us feel happy and joyful. I was keen to participate in the forum with the “A Moment, Please” workshop, which was filled with an atmosphere of laughter, play and beautiful discussions. I explained to the participants that moments of reflection are mastered by leaders, and women bear multiple responsibilities and roles in their lives as mothers, employees and ambitious women seeking to achieve their goals and mission in society.”