IIn the traffic light coalition’s budget dispute, Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) accused the FDP of an opposition policy within the government. “The FDP simply has an unclear relationship with the government: it wants to be something like the opposition in the government and that never actually works,” Weil told the newspapers of the Editorial Network Germany (RND) on Saturday.

“Either you are part of a government, then you stand or fall with its success,” the Prime Minister continued. “Or you are part of an opposition, then you are against the government. Something in between is difficult.” The strategy is at least not paying off for the FDP, added Weil, referring to the Liberals’ losses in the recent state elections.

Weil defends Scholz

The SPD politician called for the budget crisis to be resolved promptly following the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling in mid-November. After the Karlsruhe decision, the discussion about the budget was not over; the poor poll numbers for the traffic light coalition were also due to this. “The right consequence of this can only be to create clarity as quickly as possible,” Weil told the RND newspapers.

The Prime Minister of Lower Saxony also defended Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who has come under heavy criticism. Scholz is undoubtedly a strong leader: “He has proven that over many years, in many positions.” It was a pious wish to hit the table in a three-party coalition and thus clarify everything, said Weil. “It doesn’t work with power words, but only with team spirit and a collective effort.”

Meanwhile, the economist Monika Schnitzer called for an examination of the question of whether the debt brake can be suspended again in 2024. It must be carefully considered whether this can be justified, said the chairwoman of the advisory council for the assessment of overall economic development of the “Rheinische Post”. “The effects of the crises are still having an impact and in order to overcome them, investments in the faster expansion of the energy infrastructure are necessary,” emphasized Schnitzer.







She also spoke out in favor of abolishing “the climate-damaging diesel subsidy”, i.e. the tax advantage for diesel. The economist called on the traffic light partners to compromise and act quickly. “An early political solution is important in order to reduce uncertainty in the economy and the population,” she warned.