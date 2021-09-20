S.o is that on the way. A film crew in the hotel who haven’t checked out yet. Ms. X’s room (you all know her as a popular series actress) has yet to be done. You take a lap in beautiful Weikersheim an der Tauber and listen to the sounds of “Carmen” to discover that there is a “Young Opera” here in the palace that is doing one of its last rehearsals. And a few steps in front of the gates is the impressive building of the new Tauberphilharmonie from 2019. Life seems to be good here in an area where there are sights every few kilometers. A traditional culinary address fits perfectly into the picture.

The “Laurentius” appears firmly rooted in the rows of houses on the market, as it has always been there. Chef Jürgen Koch comes from nearby Bad Mergentheim, has seen a lot of the world and then opened the “Laurentius” in 1991. In the atmospheric vaulted cellar there is a menu whose dishes can also be ordered individually. It starts with a strikingly good, pure spelled bread with a red wine and shallot butter, which, due to the quality, already looks like a small starter. The greeting from the kitchen afterwards, a “Saltimbocca from the pigeon with marinated fennel and ham from Hohenlohe beef”, on the other hand, is a little brittle because the too strong roasted notes from the ham overlay the wrapped pigeon meat.