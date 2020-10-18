A dairy from Bavaria is already using the machine

The result is a new, patented way of packaging butter – and with it the company’s first machine for this product. 95 percent of Alpma’s sales come from solutions for processing and packaging milk and cheese.

Alpma calls its innovative method of shrinking butter in foil “FreshPack”. The Weihenstephan dairy in Upper Bavaria has been using the machine since the beginning of the year, where several tons of butter per hour tumble off the conveyor belt, freshly packaged. The foil paper comes off the roll and is shaped into a kind of “cup” into which the butter flows. Then the paper is tightly sealed.

Corona is also changing customers’ demands on food hygiene

Since then, Glas and his 70-strong team have heard a lot of positive feedback: “Customers are happy that the butter is now better protected until it is opened for the first time.” In addition, it keeps its special taste. It can be opened quickly and easily using the tabs, “without any greasy fingers,” emphasizes Glas. Corona has also pushed the subject of hygiene in the food sector: “Customers are now judging packaging even more critically.” Corona has aroused interest in FreshPack on the one hand, and has slowed down the presentation of the machine on the other. Because Interpack, an important packaging trade fair, was canceled due to the pandemic.

In the long run, however, Glas is optimistic: “The dairy industry does not make its investment decisions overnight.” Manufacturers of premium butter in particular are his target group: “The special packaging also enhances your product.”