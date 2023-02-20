Weightlifting | Weightlifter Anni Vuohijoki ends her career

Vuohijoki still has Karvia’s Finnish championship next weekend and another in Karslruhe, Germany, in March.

20.2. 18:57

A weight lifter Anni Vuohijoki plans to end his racing career after the European Championships in April. Vuohijoki, 34, tells about his decision on his blog.

“The decision is very clear to me, and at the latest, now that no one demands anything from me anymore, I want to announce that I will stop competing in weightlifting for the EC competitions on April 18,” Vuohijoki writes.

Before the European Championships, Vuohijoki still has Karvia’s Finnish championship next weekend and another in Karslruhe, Germany, in March.

Goat River among other things, represented Finland at the 2016 Summer Olympics in weightlifting in the 63 kilogram category, where he finished tenth. In the European Championships of the same year, he finished eighth.

Before weightlifting, Vuohijoki competed in powerlifting. He is the European youth powerlifting champion from 2010 and the adult European champion from 2011. In addition, he has the youth WC bronze from 2010 and the adult WC bronze from 2013.