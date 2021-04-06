Weightlifting Vuohijoki raised to sixth on the European Championship stage: “Pretty good improvement”

In the push, the Goat River sidelined the Nordic record of 118 kilos.

Anni Vuohijoki On Tuesday, she raised the best Finnish ranking so far in the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow, when she reached sixth in the women’s under 64 kg series. Vuohijoki collected a total result of 212 kilos on the lifting platform in the grab and push.

The Goat River started the catch just under a pound with an SE reading and lifted 94 pounds first. Finland’s record weight of 96 kilos did not rise acceptably.

In the push, the Goat River sidelined the Nordic record of 118 kilos. He was pushing the Fifth.

“In the previous race, we gained 88 + 110 kg, which is a pretty good improvement,” Vuohijoki estimates website.

European Romania won the championship with a total result of 244 kilos Loredana Toma. He would grab EE irons at 114 pounds.

Raised in group B. Marianne Saarhelo was 179 kg (81 + 98 kg) 16th.