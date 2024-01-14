Sunday, January 14, 2024
Weightlifting | Three-time Olympic medalist Raema Lisa Rumbewas died at the age of 43

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weightlifting | Three-time Olympic medalist Raema Lisa Rumbewas died at the age of 43

Weightlifter Raema Lisa Rumbewas died on Sunday.

Indonesian weight lifter Raema Lisa Rumbewas is dead. He was 43 years old when he died.

The sad news tells, among other things CNN Indonesia.

Rumbewas has been described as a weightlifting pioneer in his country. No Indonesian weightlifter had won an Olympic medal until the 2000 Sydney Games, where Rumbewas took silver.

The athlete who became a legend in his country won a total of three Olympic medals in his career: in addition to silver in Sydney, silver in Athens 2004 and bronze in Beijing 2008. He also won silver at the World Championships in 2006.

He competed still in Sydney in the 48 kg category, but later moved to the 53 kg category.

“My condolences. His performance will be remembered forever,” Indonesia's National Sports Committee Chairman Marciano Norman said.

He highlighted the Motivational effect of Rumbewas on weightlifting in the country.

