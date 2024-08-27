Weightlifting | The Finnish citizen who won the Olympic gold in Paris spoke directly about his money worries – he lives in the corners of his friends

Weight lifting|Solfrid Koanda has had to live on a minimum budget.

Weight lifting Olympic champion Solfrid Koanda opened in Norway of TV2 in an interview about the pain points in his life.

25-year-old Koanda represents Norway, but was born in Oulu and his mother is Finnish. Koanda also has Finnish citizenship.

The athlete’s father is from Ivory Coast.

Due to his parents’ background, Koanda always feels that he stands out from the crowd.

“It [porukasta erottuminen] is largely due to the fact that I have a Finnish mother and an African father. I don’t look like either” and neither do I look like any of my classmates.”

Koanda lived his childhood in Oulu and moved to Norway at the age of nine. The athlete’s childhood was not the easiest, and the Norwegian media has reported that he lived, among other things, in a foster home.

According to Koanda, meeting a friend changed the direction of his life. It was about Linn Nesetwho introduced Koanda to sports.

“He is a good friend of mine – and at the same time one of my first friends in Norway. He thought I was really cool,” Koanda said.

Solfrid Koanda has only invested fully in weightlifting for a few years.

Friends have played a big role in a weightlifter’s life anyway. He currently lives with two of his friends in Birkeland, Norway.

“They [ystävät] have been my biggest sponsor before the Olympics,” said Koanda.

He has had to persevere in his everyday life on a small budget and even joked right after the Olympics that he would put his medals up for sale.

“I don’t think I’ll actually sell it. I just wanted to jokingly point out how difficult situations are. My food budget has been insanely small, but I’ve still managed. It has not been easy, but very difficult,” Koanda said.

Koanda won Olympic gold in the category under 81 kilograms at the Summer Olympics in Paris.