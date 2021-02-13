Weightlifting Record-breaking Russian weightlifting legend, poet and former presidential candidate Yuri Vlasov has died – Was the idol of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Yuri Vlasov was 85 years old at the time of his death.

Weightlifting a Russian of all time Yuri Vlasov is dead, said news agency Tass on Saturday. Vlasov was 85 years old.

Vlasov won the heavyweight (over 90kg) gold series at the 1960 Rome Olympics and was in Olympic silver four years later in Tokyo.

Vlasov raised four world championships and six European championships. He broke the world record more than 30 times in his career, and is an icon of physical and entertainment culture Arnold Schwarzeneggerinwas told considered Vlasov to be his idol.

After his sports career, Vlasov was a writer and journalist. He also played a role in politics and was nominated as Russian president in 1996.