Sunday, April 11, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weightlifting Petri Lindfors raised to ninth in Group B of the European Championships

by admin
April 11, 2021
in World
0

Lindfors grabbed 144 on the Moscow European Championships and pushed 175 pounds.

Finland Petri Lindfors has finished ninth in Group B of the men’s over 109kg weightlifting European Championships. Lindfors grabbed 144 on the Moscow European Championships and pushed 175 pounds. His total score was 319.

Also Finnish Teemu Roininen had to raise in Group B, but he did not take part in the race on Sunday morning. Ukraine Oleksii Bibik won a total of 410 pounds (189 + 221).

The European Championships end today. Group A raises in the afternoon.

.
#Weightlifting #Petri #Lindfors #raised #ninth #Group #European #Championships

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.