Weightlifting Petri Lindfors raised to ninth in Group B of the European Championships

Finland Petri Lindfors has finished ninth in Group B of the men’s over 109kg weightlifting European Championships. Lindfors grabbed 144 on the Moscow European Championships and pushed 175 pounds. His total score was 319.

Also Finnish Teemu Roininen had to raise in Group B, but he did not take part in the race on Sunday morning. Ukraine Oleksii Bibik won a total of 410 pounds (189 + 221).

The European Championships end today. Group A raises in the afternoon.