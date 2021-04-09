Weightlifting “Middle-aged men will whisper that I hear lentils tasted” – vegan is growing in popularity among weightlifters

Weightlifter Teemu Roininen is vegan and that is why he always takes the backpack’s snacks with him on race trips. On Sunday, he will compete in the European Championships in Moscow.

Value contestant, the head coach of the European Youth Championship team, the junior coach in his own club and the coach of adult enthusiasts. Chairman of the Weightlifting Federation Coaching Expert Group.

Teemu Roinen there are indeed many irons on fire in weightlifting.

On Sunday, he will compete in the European Championships in Finnish colors in the 109-kg series. Roininen, 34, lives and breathes weightlifting.

The sport brings bread to the table, especially through adult hobby coaching, but it takes a lot more time for weightlifting when coronavirus restrictions are not in place.

Roinen has only a dozen workouts during his heavier training week.

“Quite a few titles and hats are out. If you feel that the work of the day has been done in one area, then there is something to be done elsewhere, ”says Roininen.

“Club activities and sports association activities are tasks out of love for the sport. They don’t become income, but they are hobbies, a bit like raising my own, which I don’t actually earn. Coaching through business brings bread. They are the enthusiasts who started in adulthood and pay the salary. ”

Roininen has been in the media in particular in recent years because of their diet. He is one of the top Finnish athletes who follows a vegan diet, which means that he does not eat products of animal origin.

“ “Oatmeal, nuts, protein bars and seed crumbs are packaged.”

The best achievement of Teemu Roininen’s career is 11th place at the European Championships.­

The European Championship trip to Moscow is short, as the return is already scheduled for Sunday, the same day as the Roininen series competition. Still, preparation and pre-screening has also been done for diet.

“Oatmeal, nuts, protein bars and seed crumbs are packaged. Usually someone is accompanied by decent food, you can take it on the plane as well. Usually rice and tofu or something like that. Those present have reported that this time there is a good shop next door. There are good products there, ”says Roininen.

Roininen does not assume that a vegetarian option would be available at the Games. Even before he became a vegan about five years ago, Roininen says that he took half a backpack with fins.

“It’s good for an athlete to be prepared not to get food that would be good before the race to prepare. Sometimes there has even been your own rice cooker on the trip that can cook porridge or rice in the hotel itself. The race trip requires preparation, but it is not so insanely difficult, ”says Roininen.

Typically According to Roininen, the competition organizers’ offer consists of separate sources of carbohydrate and protein as well as vegetables.

“Mostly rice or pasta as well as chicken, fish or meat. Vegetables rarely provide a source of plant protein. ”

Based on his own experience, Roininen says that in the United States, the food supply of the organizers was weak even for mixed eaters. The venue in Central Asia was positively surprised.

“If you say the right positive place, then Turkmenistan. There was always something bean-like that was extremely good, ”Roininen praises.

Roininen says that from a vegan point of view, things are getting easier and normalizing all the time. Airlines are increasingly offering a vegetarian option, and the surcharge may no longer be charged, as was previously the case.

“Perhaps demand has grown to the point that it is profitable for the business.”

Roininen the trip to the European Championships has passed through a corona test to get on the plane. A bubble arrangement and an empty arena await on the spot. Roininen says that he received as much as a 30-page guide.

Korona has been visible in Roininen’s everyday life. In Lempäälä, it has been quiet in the municipal hall, when only national team athletes have a training permit.

In Moscow, Teemu Roin expects an empty competition arena and a corona bubble.­

On the coaching side, groups of enthusiasts have not been able to meet since November, and distance coaching has become familiar.

Roininen says the sport attracts enthusiasts from side to side. Some have returned to a familiar species from their youth, but even beginners are joining.

“There are mothers of five children who say they have never moved and would like to try. They learn where others do and have experiences of success and a social environment. ”

Roininen says that he knows other weight-lifting and meat-reducing weightlifters competing at the Finnish Championship level, but he will be asked the most about the vegan diet during coaching and training at home.

“Maybe it’s still so exceptional that it’s interesting. It’s nice if you can somehow shed some light on the matter. It is many years use force middle-aged men, who come to whisper that I hear lentils tasted. Maybe I’m easy to approach such voimailualan enthusiasts who are interested in the subject. “

The vegetables taste good to Teemu Roinenen.­

Moscow Roininen is heading to the European Championships because of the Tokyo Olympic dream. Weightlifting venues are distributed using a ranking system, and a minimum number of competitions must be held.

Roininen needs the European Championships account because the minimum number of competitions has been met, even though there is little chance of success. Injuries have hampered training, and there are hardly any expectations.

The best ranking in Roininen’s career from the European Championship arena is the 11th place, which he has achieved three times. In 2019, Roininen was 353 kilograms with the 12th result. Irons of 152 kilograms rose in the snatch and 201 kilograms in the thrust.

“My point is that the competition requirements are met. It is not realistic now to be able to improve performance, ”says Roininen.

Men the super heavyweight series race is a clear favorite to become the European champion. Georgian Lasha Talakhadze is a world record man with a combined result of 484 kilograms (snatch 220 and push 264). He raised the record irons in 2019 in Pattaya.

Talakhadze is a four-time world champion and a four-time European champion. At the Rio Olympics, he took the first Olympic gold of his career.

“He has improved ME several times and is above the rest. What I have looked at social media videos, so on the basis he is the ME-condition. You can look at weightlifting at any time, and he is, if not the best, among at least the top three. ”

According to Teemu Roininen, more and more athletes have at least increased the proportion of vegetarian food in their diet.­