Weightlifting Meri Ilmarinen, who is chasing the Olympic venue, raised SE-irons at the European Championships: “When there is a six-tube in the competition, one can only be satisfied”

Meri Ilmarinen’s combined result of 215 kilos is a new Finnish record. His ranking in the European Championships is at least tenth.

Weightlifter Meri Ilmarinen collected Finland’s record-giving irons at the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow. Ilmarinen grabbed 94 kilos and pushed 121 kilos in the 87-kilo B-group.

His combined result of 215 kilos brought a Group B victory and a Finnish record. Ilmarinen’s final disposal will be decided later on Saturday after the A Group has been raised. Group A has nine lifters.

Ilmarinen succeeded in all his lifts of the race. In the rapture, he started at 90 pounds, and successfully continued at 92 and 94 pounds.

In the push, Ilmarinen’s series was 117, 120 and the lift pushed the Finnish record to 121.

“When there is a six-tube race, you can’t be satisfied,” Ilmarinen commented on the six successful lifting competitions at the Weightlifting Association. website.

Lohja Ilmarinen, 29, representing lifting, moved to 87 kg due to the Olympic qualifiers. The women’s 81-pound series is not involved in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ilmarinen will continue to seek an Olympic venue in Colombia in May.