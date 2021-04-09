Friday, April 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weightlifting Jesse Nykänen sidelined his Nordic record on the European Championship stage

by admin
April 9, 2021
in World
0

Finnish lifter Jesse Nykänen would grab 152 pounds in the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow and sidelined the Nordic record with the result.

Nykänen, who represents the Lahti Atom at the club level, was two kilos from Poland in Group B of the 96-kilo series Daniel Goljaszista.

The Finn pushed his record 181 and pushed 333 pounds together. Goljasz won Group B with a combined result of 346.

“The overall result and push record in a really pleasant race. I am shockingly happy with the rapture. However, it would be good if in the future the push would be a little harder, then there would be a slightly longer break between the snatch and the push, ”Nykänen commented on the Weightlifting Association’s website.

.
#Weightlifting #Jesse #Nykänen #sidelined #Nordic #record #European #Championship #stage

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

La Liga League: The insult against DiCapi is without evidence!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.