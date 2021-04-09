Weightlifting Jesse Nykänen sidelined his Nordic record on the European Championship stage

Finnish lifter Jesse Nykänen would grab 152 pounds in the European Weightlifting Championships in Moscow and sidelined the Nordic record with the result.

Nykänen, who represents the Lahti Atom at the club level, was two kilos from Poland in Group B of the 96-kilo series Daniel Goljaszista.

The Finn pushed his record 181 and pushed 333 pounds together. Goljasz won Group B with a combined result of 346.

“The overall result and push record in a really pleasant race. I am shockingly happy with the rapture. However, it would be good if in the future the push would be a little harder, then there would be a slightly longer break between the snatch and the push, ”Nykänen commented on the Weightlifting Association’s website.