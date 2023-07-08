Saturday, July 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weightlifting | Janette Ylisoini won the junior EC gold and broke the adult Finnish record

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weightlifting | Janette Ylisoini won the junior EC gold and broke the adult Finnish record

The Finnish promise of weightlifting, Janette Ylisoini, set a new record and celebrated the under-17 European Championship on Saturday.

in Moldova representing Kerava Bodono in the organized youth European championships Janette Ylisoini was superior in the 71 kg category.

Ylisoini’s combined result of 218 kilograms is a Finnish record for women and also a Finnish record for 17-, 20- and 23-year-olds. Ylisoini also won the European championships in both lifting forms in his series.

In the rapture, he lifted a hundred kilo barbell, and in the push he lifted 118 kilos. Ylisoini’s snatch result is a Finnish record for women’s and 17–23-year-old series. In Chisinau, the other young women were at least 14 kilos behind her.

In April, Ylisoini already competed in the adult European Championships in Armenia. At that time, he finished 13th in the 71 kg category with a total score of 198. In the youth competitions, the result improved by 20 kg.

#Weightlifting #Janette #Ylisoini #won #junior #gold #broke #adult #Finnish #record

See also  Six injured in Nunspeet after traffic accident and possible stabbing at Albert Heijn
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result