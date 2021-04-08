Weightlifting Antti Peltokangas collected a record of 300 kilos in European Championship lifting

Antti + Peltokangas “class =” person “> Antti Peltokangas improved his weightlifting record by three pounds at the European Championships in Moscow. The Finn gathered a total of 300 kilos in the men’s 89 kg series in Group B and placed 15th in the series.

Peltokangas, who reached sixth in Group B, raised his record to 130 kilos in the rapture. In the push, he sidelined his 170-kilo record, which, however, did not satisfy the Rovaniemi Reippas athlete.

“Condition felt very good. For that, it would have been possible to make an even better result. Push 170 was modest, ”Peltokangas commented in the press release.

Armenian Karen Avagyan won the championship with a combined result of 375 kilos. The second Finnish representative in the series Eero Retulainen did not raise in Group B at all.