Weightlifting | Anni Vuohijoki made a comeback to the World Championships: “My first competition without painkillers”

Vuohijoki finished thirteenth in Bogota at the World Championships.

Anni Vuohijoken the return to rank competitions resulted in 13th place in the category of women under 64 kg at the World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota. Vuohijoki lifted 87 kilograms in the deadlift and 106 kilograms in the push, which produced a total of 193 kilograms.

China won the series Xinyi Pei with a total of 233 kilos (105+128).

“The catches were good today. You should have been able to start the push from a higher position, then there wouldn’t have been a long break between the first and second lift. In training, I have done 80+100, so compared to that, the competitions went great. However, my first race without painkillers. I will take a medal from next spring’s EC competitions!” Vuohijoki promised the Weightlifting Association on the website.