You start this Friday at the European Championship in Moscow in the class up to 96 kilograms. What do you need to achieve to qualify for your fourth Olympics?

There are really big question marks at the moment. Once again we have a new situation because there are countries that cannot compete because of the pandemic. That is why our world association has submitted changes to the IOC (International Olympic Committee, ed.), But we do not know about them. That means everyone is fighting for personal points here, in the end we have to wait and see what happens. Sure, the medal candidates are all through. But for people like me who hope to still be able to jump on the bandwagon, everything is in the balance. So I don’t look at the placement, I just have to lift as much as possible and make sure that I outperform as many people as possible who can be dangerous to me. And then wait to see whether my performance is compliant with the system in the end. From a sporting point of view, this is a very stupid situation.