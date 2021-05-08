Dubai (Union)

The history of the Cup of His Highness, the President of the State, is full of many surprises that cannot be remembered, and the history of the final matches of the competition witnessed 9 matches that were decided from the penalty point.

Season 1976-1977: Al-Ahly defeated Al-Shabab 4-3 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

1978-1979 season: Sharjah defeated Al Ain 3-2 on penalties, after a 2-2 draw.

Season 1983-1984: Ajman beat Al-Nasr 4-1 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw.

1994-1995 season: Sharjah defeated Al Ain 5-4 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw.

Season 1996-1997: Al-Shabab defeated Al-Nassr 6-5 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

1999-2000 season: Al-Wehda beat Al Wasl 8-7 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

Season 2002-2003: Sharjah defeated Al-Wahda 6-5 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

2014-2015 season: Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ahly 3-0 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.

Season 2015-2016: Al-Jazira beat Al Ain 6-5 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw.