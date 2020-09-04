Weight gain is a common problem. People take a number of measures to reduce obesity. But even after dieting and exercise, better results are not available. In fact, many people try the wrong way to reduce excess body fat.

Weight increases for many reasons. Ignoring them makes it very difficult to lose weight. One of the main reasons for gaining weight is dinner and some of our bad habits after that. Due to this, body fat increases rapidly and our body starts looking fat. Let’s know about these bad habits.



Late dinner



The habit of eating dinner late increases weight rapidly. Digestion is slow at night and food is not digested properly. Due to this, fat is fast accumulated on the body. Dinner should be done on time to control weight.



Not taking the right nutrients



Dinner should include an appropriate amount of fiber, protein, fat and other nutrients. If you feel hungry after dinner, it means that your food is deficient in nutrients. So have a healthy dinner.

Not getting enough sleep



If you have a habit of scrolling the phone while lying on the bed after dinner, it can cause you to lose sleep. Getting enough sleep helps control weight. Insomnia is a major cause of obesity.

Laziness after dinner

People often feel sleepy after having dinner. Sleeping immediately after dinner leads to weight gain. Therefore, after taking food, one should walk for at least 20 to 30 minutes. It helps in digestion and keeps weight under control.



Eating snacks



Many people eat chocolate, biscuits or unhealthy snacks when hungry after dinner. This increases body fat. A protein rich snack should be consumed when feeling hungry at night.



Keep the temperature high



Keep room temperature low. Actually, when our body becomes colder, the body has to work harder to heat it. Keeping AC temperature low helps in calorie burning.