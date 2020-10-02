New Delhi Everyone wants to reduce their increased weight. At the same time, everyone tries to lose weight by adopting different methods. Some people also make very difficult diet control rules to reduce their weight. At the same time, some people give importance to protein in their diet. At the same time some nutritionists believe that by reducing carbohydrates from your diet, control of increasing weight can be found.

Actually most people reduce their carbohydrate intake first to lose weight. Carbs have always been reported to be bad for health and a primary cause of weight gain. However, it would be wrong to avoid carbs altogether, as they help maintain our digestive health and provide energy, without which weight loss becomes a distant dream.

Most people are quite afraid of including carbs in their diet. Because of this, it has also given rise to a lot of rumors. One of the most common of these is that avoiding carbs after lunch can help in losing weight quickly.

Carbs are not bad for health

Carbs are an important macronutrient that our body needs to produce energy. When we think of carbs, we mostly focus on pasta, rice and chapati. But fruits, vegetables and nuts are also good sources of carbs. Some nutritionists believe that the use of a healthy version of carbs does not cause weight gain. At the same time, taking them helps in keeping the intestines healthy.

At the same time, there is no concrete evidence that supports that avoiding carbs after 3 pm can help you achieve your weight loss goals faster. It all depends on how many calories you take in a day and what kind of foods are included in your diet. If you are eating unhealthy sources of carbs, it will be very difficult to lose weight.

Read also:

After all, why bells are installed in the temple, do you know this secret

Mental Health: These tips can be helpful in combating depression, know what are its major symptoms