A plate full of healthy and nutritious food is the most effective way to lose weight. Whenever we use the word healthy, the idea of ​​vegetables comes first in the mind. These vegetables are not only low calorie but they are also rich in nutrients and delicious. There are many reasons to include vegetables in your diet. These not only help in reducing our weight but also keeping us healthy and also keeps us safe from disease. There are also many varieties of vegetables that are grown in different parts of the world. Different types of health properties are also found in all of them. We are going to tell about five such special vegetables that will help those people who are trying to reduce many kilos.

1- Green leafy vegetables are full of iron, potassium and fiber. The amount of calories in them is also very low and they also have many benefits. You can include them in your diet as Salad or you can also take them with omelette. Talking about spinach, it not only helps in maintaining healthy weight, but regular intake of spinach also reduces the risk of many chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes, heart disease and many types of cancer.

2- Where cabbage and cabbage are liked by the people, this type of broccoli is not very much liked by everyone. But broccoli is a nutritional powerhouse. It contains calcium, vitamin C, vitamin K and iron in abundance. Apart from this, calories in broccoli are also very low and it is very rich in fiber. Due to all these characteristics, broccoli is considered a very favorable vegetable for weight loss.

3- When it comes to losing weight, do not forget to include capsicum in your diet. Capsicum contains vitamin C, dietary fiber, vitamin E, B6 and folate. Apart from this, capsicum is also very easy to make and it can be made with many other vegetables. Capsicum is found in plenty of fiber and water. For this reason, capsicum helps in boosting metabolism during weight loss.

Red-red tomatoes rich in 4-antioxidant lycopene also help in weight loss. Apart from this, consuming tomatoes also provides relief from many diseases. You can use tomato as a salad or as a soup or in vegetables. Tomato makes any dish very tasty.