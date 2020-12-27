Dates are the sweet edible date tree fruit. This fruit has been the staple food of the Indus Valley and Middle East for thousands of years. Dates have many health benefits and are used as good snacking. Therefore, it is important that dates are eaten regularly. If you use three dates every day, then your body will have magical effect. Dates have many health benefits that help in losing weight. Therefore, you should know how you can include dates in your diet plan to lose weight.

Weight loss with dates

1. Dates are full of fiber or good carbohydrates. One gets a sense of satisfaction with its use. It prevents sudden increase in blood cloakose and fat absorption.

2. The presence of unsaturated fatty acids in dates reduces inflammation, which is responsible for diseases like obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes. Hence fatty acids will be helpful in reducing weight.

3. Being a major source of protein, date calms the hunger due to which the sudden feeling of hunger reduces weight. Protein is also suitable for cell formation and repair.

4. Date contains anti-oxidants which protect you from the loss of free radicals and reduce inflammation. Apart from this, it works by removing the toxins of the body, improving digestion and metabolism, and is a major way to lose weight.

How to make date palm tasty

1. Remove the seeds from the dates and fill them with walnuts or any dry fruits.

2. You can add chopped dates in your salad to avoid refined sugar.

3. Include dates in milk, yogurt, custard and cake. But keep in mind that more refined sugar should not be used in it.

4. It is important to eat 4-6 grains of dates daily. You can get satisfaction from your sweetness without using any bad calories. As a result, in the end, its benefit will be in weight loss.

Date and Milk Diet

This is a unique type of diet where you will need to use 2 grains of dates and milk in your breakfast. Apart from this, two grains have to be eaten after lunch, after eating the entire diet. But do meet the dietician once before intake.

