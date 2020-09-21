Weight loss recipe: If a glass of cold buttermilk is found in the sticky heat and humid weather, the whole body becomes cold. But how, if you know that your favorite buttermilk is not only tasty in taste but will also take care of your immunity and your obesity. Yes, the name of one such buttermilk is cucumber buttermilk. Cucumber also promotes detoxification in the body, helps in controlling cholesterol, increases immunity, controls blood pressure and also helps in reducing obesity. So what is the delay, let us know how this cool-cool Kukumbar Masala Buttermilk is made.

Ingredients for making Kukumbar Masala Buttermilk

-1 cup yogurt

Half cup grated cucumber

-2 tablespoon mint leaves

-1 teaspoon coarsely ground roasted cumin

Half spoon red chili powder

Black salt, as per taste

– Freshly chopped coriander, to garnish

Easy way to make Kukumbar Masala Buttermilk

To make Kukumbar Masala Buttermilk, first mix yogurt and grated cucumber and mint leaves in a blending jar and blend it together. You can add water if needed to make this mixture like juice. Now put this mixture in a glass jug and add cumin, red chili powder and black salt to it and mix it together. Now garnish this drink with coriander leaves and serve it.