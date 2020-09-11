If you are aiming to lose weight, then it is not necessary to maintain your weight for long time only by taking the right diet or exercising. To keep the balance of body weight always, you will need to make a lot of changes in your habits and lifestyle.

A study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine in 2019 suggests that by adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can keep away the problem of weight gain and obesity. Today we will tell you about 6 such easy weight loss habits, which you must do in the morning.



1. Drink Hot Water



If your metabolism slows down at night, it is very important to kick-start it correctly when you wake up in the morning. So drink one or two glasses of hot water. Ayurveda recommends adding lemon juice and honey to this water. You will feel light and refreshed after drinking two glasses of water in the morning.



2. Exercise



Stretch, go for a walk, do some yoga or light exercise for at least 20 minutes in the morning. If you cannot do all this, then do some kind of high intensity exercise by knowing the gym. This will not only boost your metabolism in the morning, but it will also help to start your day by increasing endorphins.

3. It is important to sunbathe

Vitamin D is very important for the body. It promotes cognitive function and regulates mood. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, so to make up for vitamin D deficiency, spend some time in the morning sunlight for a few hours.

4. Take a Cold Bath



Bathing with absolutely cold water may not be soothing at times, but several studies have shown that it can activate frozen adipose tissue in the body, which in turn helps burn white fatty tissue. By taking cold shaver in the morning, you can burn body fat and increase your metabolism.

5. Have the Right Breakfast



For breakfast, eat a diet rich in protein and fiber such as eggs, fresh fruits, nuts and seeds. Also, it is also advised that you also consume healthy carbohydrates, such as oats, multigrain bread, pestle etc. Make breakfast heavy and eat light throughout the day, because your body will burn calories throughout the day.

6. Pack the right foods

When you are in the weight loss journey, eating outside will not be considered right, so prepare good and healthy meals at home and include nutrients in them. For snacking, eat salad, nuts, seeds, fresh fruits etc.