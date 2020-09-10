If you are troubled by obesity and have a habit of drinking tea, then you can reduce your weight easily. Yes, this tea which relieves fatigue and stress will now also help you in weight loss. Milk tea is made in our homes in a very simple way. Sometimes people add ginger or other hot spices to it to make it more healthy.

If you want to reduce your obesity by drinking tea, then make a habit of making it somewhat differently. Today we will teach you how to make a tea, which is known as Lemon Grass Chocolate Tea. By consuming this tea twice a day, you will see your belly fat decreasing within a few weeks. This tea is made just like daily tea, so you do not need to worry at all. Now let’s know how to make this tea to reduce obesity …



Tea leaves – 1 teaspoon

Lemongrass stem – 1 to 2 inches

Cocoa powder – 1 tsp

Milk – A little milk

Brown sugar – 1 tsp

Method of making tea

First of all, offer 1 cup of water in a saucepan for heating. Meanwhile, grind the lemon grass thoroughly and mix it in water. Now take cocoa powder in a cup and mix well with sugar. Now add tea leaves to the saucepan. Then add milk and cook well. After the tea is cooked, turn off the gas and filter the tea and pour it into the cup. Your lemon grass chocolate tea is ready to drink.

How does drinking reduce obesity



this Regular consumption of tea causes weight loss, constipation problem, blood pressure and stress. Also, by drinking this, your body will remain active and fresh throughout the day.

Benefits of lemongrass in weight loss



Consuming lemongrass helps to speed up your metabolism which leads to faster weight loss. This tea can be consumed as detox tea. Since lemongrass is a natural diuretic, if you consume it, there will be dirt in your body as urine. It cleanses the blood and removes the acne problem. Also a cup of lemongrass tea is an alternative remedy for stomach cramps and other digestive problems.