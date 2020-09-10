Method of making tea
- Tea leaves – 1 teaspoon
- Lemongrass stem – 1 to 2 inches
- Cocoa powder – 1 tsp
- Milk – A little milk
- Brown sugar – 1 tsp
- First of all, offer 1 cup of water in a saucepan for heating.
- Meanwhile, grind the lemon grass thoroughly and mix it in water.
- Now take cocoa powder in a cup and mix well with sugar.
- Now add tea leaves to the saucepan.
- Then add milk and cook well.
- After the tea is cooked, turn off the gas and filter the tea and pour it into the cup.
- Your lemon grass chocolate tea is ready to drink.
How does drinking reduce obesity
this Regular consumption of tea causes weight loss, constipation problem, blood pressure and stress. Also, by drinking this, your body will remain active and fresh throughout the day.
Benefits of lemongrass in weight loss
Consuming lemongrass helps to speed up your metabolism which leads to faster weight loss. This tea can be consumed as detox tea. Since lemongrass is a natural diuretic, if you consume it, there will be dirt in your body as urine. It cleanses the blood and removes the acne problem. Also a cup of lemongrass tea is an alternative remedy for stomach cramps and other digestive problems.
