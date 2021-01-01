During the lockdown, most of the people came out very less and due to which their fitness was affected. Most people have gained weight, so the risk of many diseases starts, if you too are thinking about reducing weight or belly fat, then you start using flaxseed.

Linseed is full of qualities

Flaxseed seeds are rich in nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fat, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids. It makes immunity stronger while the fiber found in it improves digestion and metabolism. Linseed seeds can be used in raw mango chutney, ghee vegetable, oatmeal. Apart from this, consuming roasted seeds or powder of flaxseed also reduces weight.

Flaxseeds lose weight like this

Dietary fiber present in linseed seeds can help you in weight loss. A study conducted on flax seed has found that 30 grams of fiber daily can remove excess fat from the body. Research has also found that high fiber diet can reduce not only weight gain, but also the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease. According to another report, obesity can be overcome by taking dietary fiber. The report states that there is an inverse relationship between fiber and body fat, ie eating more fiber rich food will help control your weight.

Flaxseed is an effective remedy in all effective methods of weight loss, which can help in removing excess fat from the body. Linseed seeds are enriched with all the foods that are needed for weight loss, such as fiber, omega 3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Know below how the medicinal properties present in flaxseed can contribute to weight loss. In such a situation, if you want to lose weight fast, then start consuming linseed daily, you can lose up to five kilos in 10 days.

benefits of linseed-

Anti-oxidants and phytochemicals present in linseed reduce symptoms of aging, causing no wrinkles and tightening on the skin. This makes the skin healthy and shiny.

– Linseed contains alpha linoic acid, which helps in fighting against arthritis, asthma, diabetes and cancer. This is especially helpful in fighting colon cancer.

– Consumption of linseed in limited quantity controls blood sugar levels. This keeps the internal parts of the body healthy, and performs better.

– The element called lignan, activated in the intestines, produces an element that plays an important role in maintaining the balance of female hormones.

Massage of linseed oil makes the body parts healthy, and they function better. Massage of this oil makes the facial skin soft.

Flaxseeds are a better alternative to omega-3s for vegans, as until now fish was considered a good source of omega-3s, which non-vegetarian people can consume.

-In flax, omega-3 is found in plenty which improves blood flow, prevents blood clotting or clotting, which causes heart attack. It is also helpful in reducing the cholesterol present in the blood.

