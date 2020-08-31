Due to the lockdown people are not able to get out of the house. Most people’s lifestyle has deteriorated. Obesity is increasing rapidly due to regular exercise and no workouts. Along with this, weight gain is also due to drinking and eating throughout the day in the house.

Ankur Rana, 36, a resident of Delhi, was also suffering from obesity. Their weight increased to 103 kg. He used to think about weight loss every day but during Kovid-19 he finally got his comfort zone. By changing his diet, he lost 34 kg in 6 months.

This is how we decided to lose weight

Life becomes very difficult after gaining weight. Due to obesity, I used to feel lethargic and lethargic all day. I always used to think about losing weight but during Kovid-19 my attitude towards health changed. I think health is wealth. If you are healthy, you can do anything in life.

My diet plan

It is very important to make a diet plan for weight loss. It helped me a lot.

Breakfast: Moong sprouts for breakfast in the morning I used to eat lemon juice, chopped onion, cucumber and tomato. Lunch: I used to eat oats, ragi or wheat bread, vegetable, and 400 grams of full cream milk curd in the afternoon. Dinner: Oatmeal, oats and milk Pre-workout miles: 20 soaked almonds, 2 walnuts, 1 fig, 2 dates and a spoonful of flaxseed seeds. Post-workout miles: One cup Green Tea or Green Coffee, Roasted Makhane.

My workout routine

I cycled 25 kilometers every day to lose weight. He used to sweat a lot with this.



This is how Motivation is

Every morning when I woke up to sleep, I used to check my weight first. My hard work was paying off and the weight was continuously decreasing. I used to be quite motive with this.

This problem occurred due to weight gain



My obesity was increasing rapidly. This made me feel heavy and lethargic all day. I was not able to wear my favorite clothes. I used to listen to people’s comments. This made my confidence very weak.



These changes in lifestyle

Along with diet, I also made lifestyle changes to lose weight. I left bed by 5:30 every morning and slept until 10:30 at night.

There are difficulties in losing weight. But Ankur Rana lost 34 kg in the lockdown. If you are also troubled by obesity, then you can take inspiration from this story.

