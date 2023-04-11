As much as people celebrate their own weight loss, it’s not always healthy. A new study shows that weight loss in older adults is associated with early death and life-limiting conditions.

Weight gain, on the other hand, was not associated with mortality, according to the study published on Monday at the JAMA Network Open.

Medical professionals are always concerned when older adults with health conditions lose weight, but researchers have not fully understood the impact of weight change on healthy older adults, according to the study’s lead author, Dr. Monira Hussain, clinical epidemiologist and senior public investigator. health and preventive medicine at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

The study looked at nearly 17,000 adults aged 70 and over in Australia and more than 2,000 adults in the United States aged 65 and older. Everyone who participated in the study was weighed at their annual checkup between 2010 and 2014, according to the study.

“Our study found that even a 5% weight loss increases the risk of mortality, particularly in older men,” said Hussain.

Weight gain in healthy older adults, on the other hand, showed no association, she added.

The association was found in starting weights, meaning that people clinically classified as obese are also at greater risk when losing weight, said Perri Halperin, director of clinical nutrition at Mount Sinai Health System. Halperin was not involved in the study.

Other health issues

The study was able to explain the health problems at the beginning. It excluded people with cardiovascular disease, dementia, physical disabilities or chronic illnesses, Hussain said.

“It also excluded those with recent hospitalizations, which is important because hospitalization is often followed by weight loss due to acute conditions,” Halperin said in an email.

But the study was unable to distinguish whether the people involved intentionally or unintentionally lost weight, added Hussain.

“No questions were asked about changes in activity level and diet quality between the initial study visit and subsequent visits, so we don’t have any information about how these factors might have impacted the results,” Haperin said.

Why losing weight can be a risk

Weight loss can be a risk factor for mortality because it can signal underlying problems.

Weight loss can be a warning sign for diseases such as cancer and dementia, and is “often linked to reduced appetite influenced by inflammation and hormones,” Hussain said.

Underlying chronic health conditions can also trigger weight loss in older adults by affecting appetite, metabolism and eating habits, Halperin said. Mobility issues and medication side effects can also affect weight.

Changes in weight can also signal lifestyle concerns, Halperin said.

“A major contributing factor to weight loss in older adults is social isolation. Other concerns include financial constraints, pain and discomfort,” she added.

In studies like these, it’s important to remember that correlation is not causation, Halperin said. Weight loss was associated with mortality, which means it’s correlated — but that doesn’t mean that weight loss caused a person’s death.

“It’s also important to say that the opposite cannot be extrapolated or recommended – that is, gaining weight would not necessarily decrease mortality risk,” she said via email. “As always, discuss your weight changes with your doctor or other medical professional.”

The goal is for older adults to monitor their weight change, Halperin said.

“If they notice a decrease in the number on the scale (weight loss) or perhaps pants that were previously looser (decreased waist circumference),” she added, “bring this to the doctor for possible screening or further testing.”

But the advice also applies to the medical community, she said. Physicians and healthcare professionals need to know that changes in weight require further investigation.