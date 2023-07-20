Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

How to calculate – and how many are – the “right” kilos to take based on the body mass index. What to eat (without too many deprivations) to protect the health of mother and child. Expert advice

It is pregnant normal to gain weight never extra kilos must be «just right». In fact, being overweight, and even more so obesity, can have consequences on the health of mother and child. And, to avoid it, the intervention of experts may be necessary; moreover, notice to the false myths: “eating for two” during pregnancy it’s just a popular legend that does not find no scientific evidence. These are the conclusions of a study published in the scientific journal JAMA Network Openwhich examined about a hundred research published in recent years involving almost 35,000 pregnant women.

I study Based on the meta-analysis, the interventions by health professionalswhich nutritionists and dietitians are the most useful for controlling weight gain during pregnancy. In particular, according to the team of researchers, the interventions they envisage were more effective between 6 and 20 sessions on an individual basis.

Explains one of the authors of the study, Professor Shakila Thangaratinam, an expert in maternal health at the University of Birmingham in Great Britain:weight gain d



uring pregnancy it's a normal processbut the old saying that mothers-to-be "they eat for two" That and not they have to worry about weight gain can lead to consequences on the health of mother and child. We know that excessive gestational weight gain does, in fact, increase the risk of diabetes and of other complications».

The expert's comment Comments Professor Anna Maria Marconi, director of the complex operating unit of gynecology and obstetrics at the San Paolo hospital of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo of Milan and full professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Milan: «The meta-analysis mainly concerns American women, with a proportion of obese pregnant women – included in the study – exceeding 50 percent. In Italy, overweight and obese pregnant women are increasing, but it happens too normal weight women they are put on a stick also forbidding them to eat a dessert – continues Marconi -. Furthermore, from the study – even if the same authors admit that not all the researches examined are well done in terms of quality – it would seem that the only valid intervention to contain weight is food, with the help of nutritionists and dieticians: diet serves definitely cas a therapeutic tool when the pregnant woman is diabetic or obese, not if he is of normal weight. Instead, all pregnant women should be encouraged to exercise since it is one false belief that rest is good for youamong other things, it can increase the risk of thrombosis. The rest it's indicated when you have a high-risk pregnancyfor example, with exaggerated contractions or other problems, but the gynecologist will tell».

Body mass index But how many kilos can you gain when you are expecting a baby? “Gynecologists must comply with international recommendations on weight gain in pregnancy, which are based on scientific studies – clarifies Dr. Marconi -. To calculate the increase optimal weightyou need to know first What is your body mass index (BMI or BMIacronym of Body Mass Index, ed)

That it is calculated dividing the weight, expressed in kilograms, by the square of the height expressed in metres. Today there are apps, downloadable on your smartphone, which automatically calculate the BMI: you just need to enter your height, weight, gender».

Based on the body mass index, the pregnant woman (and, in general, every person) is:

– underweight if he has the body mass index below 18.5;

– normal weight if the value is included between 18.5 and 24.9;

– overweight if the BMI is between 25 and 29.9;

– obese if the value is equal to or greater than 30.

Weight gain during pregnancy What is the optimal weight gain? Professor Marconi says: «Already during the first gynecological visit, pregnant women should be advised – but unfortunately this is often not done – to take weight

based on body mass indexMeaning what



:



–

if the woman is

underweight must take

from 12.5 to 18 kilos ;

– self normal weight,

from 11.5 to 16 kilos;

–

if in overweight, from 7 to 11.5 kilos ;

– self obese,

between 3 and 9 kilos».

Risks for mother and child Excess weight can pose risks for mother and child. In particular, she recalls the gynecologist: «A woman obese has more difficulty getting pregnanthas more likely to have a complicated pregnancyhas a increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancersgives birth “big” children which, in turn, have a increased risk of becoming obese and diabetic

».



Is it true that carbohydrates are bad for pregnancy? What to eat? «It is not true that carbohydrates (which nourish the fetus) must be limited during pregnancy, which must represent about 50 percent of the calories consumed – specifies the expert -. Just follow the Mediterranean diet, eating the “right” carbohydrates (pasta, bread, cereals, preferably integral, ed); foods with a low glycemic index; avoid sugars that is don’t gorge yourself on sweets every day but occasionally you can also eat a slice of cake or whatever you like» concludes Professor Marconi.

