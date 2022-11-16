Weight | Elias Kuosmanen felt small and deliberately gained 15 kilos

Elias Kuosmanen gained 15 kilos on purpose to be able to wrestle properly in the heavyweight division. At the Tokyo Olympics, he felt too small. Now he wants to look like the same badass as his future opponents.

“Although sounds crazy, i can challenge those guys. I have to look like them,” Elias Kuosmanen said after soundly losing his heavyweight wrestling match at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in August 2021.

In November 2022, Kuosmanen will really start to look like “them”. The wrestler’s transformation is quite significant. In Tokyo, Kuosmanen’s competition weight was around 111 kilograms. Now the mass is 125–126 kilos.

“In the Olympics, I was too small and at the feet of others,” says Kuosmanen in the Urhea wrestling hall of the capital region’s sports academy.

In the Olympic year Kuosmanen had to change his weight class from the 97 kg division to the heavyweight division in the middle of the season. He lost the decisive Olympic qualification to his friend Arvi Savolainenwho wrestled at 97kg in Tokyo in the bronze medal match but ended up finishing fifth.

In the heavyweight Olympic qualification, Kuosmanen won all his matches with his mobility and agility, with which he was able to surprise his opponents. In Tokyo, however, the resistance was too strong, when the series’ top wrestlers immediately came up against them.

He lost both his matches in Tokyo and was 16th. On the Olympic mat, Kuosmanen injured his elbow in a tight turn, which was operated on after the Games.

“I knew that the top of the series is on a different level. I got into a lot of trouble. That’s when I realized that I was taking too much of a risk for the benefit. You have to be a badass yourself, regardless of who comes along. My problems were in mat wrestling.”

In May 2021, Elias Kuosmanen secured an Olympic place in the heavyweight division 20 kilograms underweight. At the time of filming, he weighed around 108 kilos.

In November 2022, Elias Kuosmanen will weigh 125 kilos.

Before A tendon detached from Tokiota Kuosmanen’s right shoulder, which was also operated on a year ago.

“I didn’t shout about the injury before Tokyo. It didn’t cause any further restrictions on wrestling, but it was a good seam to fix that as well. For a while I was pretty much an invalid with both hands out of the game. It wasn’t the best time of my life.”

During rehabilitation, Kuosmanen became his physical trainer Erik Biispan instructed to do hard strength exercises with legs and ate as much as possible. Is a wrestling coach Juha Lappalainen.

“I ate quite a variety of basic food and on top of that, delicacies, extra carbohydrates. I used few supplements. At first it was nice to be able to eat. The more the better.”

Kuosmanen calculates that he consumed 6,000–8,000 kilocalories per day. The need of an ordinary person is 1,600−3,000 kilocalories per day.

“Initially, the kilos accumulated quickly. The body accepted the mass well, but eating was also tiring and hard on the body,” says Kuosmanen.

The heavyweight weight limit is 130 kilograms.

“Now there is no need to be afraid of gaining more weight. I no longer feel that gaining mass is an independent value.”

Lifting or lowering tens of kilograms of weight is familiar to many actors, but rarely to athletes.

“Hollywood must have seen all kinds of things. Fortunately, I don’t need to look good, but to achieve top performance,” laughs Kuosmanen.

He calculates that he spent about one thousand euros per month on food alone.

“The food bill grew quite a bit. The wardrobe was also renewed. The guys told me to buy a bigger shirt when the old one has become small again.”

About wrestling Kuosmase has had a gap year due to injuries. He has trained endurance, mobility and the technique of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Running, swimming, jumping rope and mental training are also part of the training program.

“It’s important to keep your mind fresh. Then there is no worry that the match will go under the bench due to excitement.”

Kuosmanen was afraid that 15 extra kilos would weaken mobility, but that doesn’t seem to have happened. However, it will only be seen in December, when Kuosmanen competes in the Haaparanta Cup and Arvo Haaviston commemorative pressures in Ilmajoki in December. Haavisto won Olympic gold in Amsterdam in 1928.

“The purpose is to see what people start paying attention to in wrestling, and to highlight weaknesses. Mobility has remained surprisingly good. That is definitely my strength,” says Kuosmanen.

In November, Kuosmanen’s training opponents in Urhea have been a German Franz Richter and Norwegian Oskar Marvik. In the spring, Richter was fifth in the European Championships. Marvik is the 2021 WC bronze medalist.

“We have played long matches and created a foundation.”

In Kuosmasa is also a strong Finnish training opponent. Konsta Mäenpää was third in the heavyweight division at the European Championships.

“Konsta is an opponent worth more than gold and a great training partner,” praises Kuosmanen.

Earlier, Kuosmanen wrestled a lot in training with Savolainen. However, the weight difference between the wrestlers is now so big that it is no longer possible.

Mäenpää competes with Kuosmanen for the same place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In a way, the situation is the same as in 2020 and 2021, when Kuosmanen and Savolainen competed for Finland’s place in the 97 kg category.

“Fierce competition pushes both forward. Konsta and I have agreed that whichever one of us goes to the value competition, we must at least get medals there. A great situation, although in a bad case it could lead to me not making it to the Olympics.”

The first ones the five Olympic places will be decided next fall at the World Championships. In the spring of 2023, they will also wrestle for EC medals.

“There was no success this year, but 2023 is a ‘get it or get out’ year. You have to be able to show in other places than in speeches. If a bad injury happened again, I would have to start thinking again about what I would do,” says 27-year-old Kuosmanen.

“The goal is to reach an Olympic place in the World Championships, so that I can prepare in good time for the Olympic Games. However, it doesn’t matter if the Olympic place comes through the qualifiers, when you don’t have to lose that weight.”

What would you do if your wrestling career ended for some reason?

“I’ve thought about that too. I am interested in business and entrepreneurship, but also coaching. I have a lot of capital for it that I would like to use. I consider myself an analytical and social athlete,” says Kuosmanen.

Kuosmanen says that he started investing at a young age. During the injury, he bought an apartment in Rajakylä, Vantaa, between Porvoonväylä and the Helsinki border.

Defense forces Kuomanen, who works as a sports non-commissioned officer, is in an ideal situation as an individual athlete. The employer is flexible. A maximum of two-thirds of a sports non-commissioned officer’s job description is training and competing in one’s sport.

This year there are twelve non-commissioned officers in sports in Finland. Biathlon skier Olli Hiidensalo the contract ended at the end of April.

“There are obligations at work. Sometimes we’re at the shooting range and there’s military stuff. It’s a good counterbalance to training and wrestling,” says Kuosmanen.

The training of a sports non-commissioned officer first lasts three years, then two. After that, we go one year at a time. Kuomanen’s pesti has lasted five years. Savolainen is also a sports non-commissioned officer in Santahamina.

“There are certain criteria for the job. Must have attended leadership training. A lot of athletes want to get out of the army in six months, but I’ve said it’s better to stay longer. It can be useful later.”

During a possible crisis situation, sports non-commissioned officers could act as scouts, for example. Even Kuosmanen can’t tell you very precisely about his tasks during the crisis.

He finds the war in Europe shocking.

“I didn’t expect to see such an extensive war in Europe. It has increased understanding and appreciation of the Defense Forces. We can’t be blue-eyed at all. It shows even to a large audience how necessary self-defense is.”