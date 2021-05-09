D.he remains of a Chinese rocket of the Long March 5B type penetrated the earth’s atmosphere on Sunday night and then crashed over the Indian Ocean.

The Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the 18-ton object was submerged in the earth’s atmosphere at 4.24 CEST and disintegrated. The exact longitude and latitude were given for the crash site in the sea.

The Langer Marsch-5B rocket launched the first module of a new Chinese space station into space at the end of April. Then the main body of the rocket began to orbit the earth in an irregular trajectory and lose altitude in an uncontrolled manner.

Sharp criticism of Beijing

The Chinese authorities saw an “extremely low” risk of damage to the earth, as most of the rocket’s components would be burned or destroyed when it re-entered the atmosphere.

The incident had nevertheless caused international criticism. “I think that speaks to the fact that there is or should be a requirement for those of us who operate in space to work in a safe and thoughtful mode,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had said.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said China needs to redesign the rocket to avoid further incidents of this type. “A ton of metal splinters flying towards the earth at hundreds of kilometers per hour is not good practice.”