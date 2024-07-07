Home page politics

The traditional summer interview on ZDF takes place today with AfD leader Alice Weidel. She talks about migration and comments on the chancellor question in the AfD.

Berlin – AfD-Boss Alice Weidel today faces the questions of ZDF-Presenter Shakuntala Banerjee. The other half of the dual leadership, Tino Chrupalla, will be interviewed on ARD. Those interested will only find out what topics were discussed in the conversation with Weidel after the broadcast at 7.10 p.m. in the program “Berlin direct”. However, some key points were already announced before publication.

“Crossing my fingers for Donald Trump” – Weidel hopes that Trump will end the Ukraine war

Small excerpts from the interview can be found in an article by ZDF todayIn one of them, Weidel addresses the US elections in November and advocates a renewed term for the Republican Donald Trump The incumbent President Joe Biden should not be re-elected. She is probably referring to the speculation about Biden’s health. After a TV debate against Trump on the US broadcaster CNN Some suspect that the botched performance of the Democrat may be due to his mental health.

But Weidel gives another reason why she hopes Trump will win. He has promised to Ukraine War “by cutting off funding,” said Weidel. “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’m going to make sure – I’m going to make sure that happens in 24 hours,” Trump told the CNN.

Weidel talks about migration in ZDF summer interview – “rigorous deportation”

The debate about migration remains a core issue for the AfD. The party is known to have a radical stance on the issue of the right of residence for refugees. Weidel also makes this clear in the summer interview in ZDF clear. “Robust border security, then rigorous deportation. Above all of criminals, of 300,000 people required to leave the country,” said Weidel.

The AfD will no longer see “brutal murders like those in Mannheim”, says the party leader. A fatal knife attack by an Afghan citizen on a police officer in Mannheim recently reignited the debate about stricter deportations from Germany. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt called for a “tough course” after the attack, as he told merkur.de said.

Chrupalla considers Weidel to be a “very good candidate for chancellor” – Weidel remains cautious

Looking at the current polls, the AfD could become the second strongest force in the next federal election. ZDF-Politbarometer of June 28th sees the partially right-wing extremist party at 17 percent in the voter polls. Reason enough to raise the question of chancellor within the AfD. AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla can probably imagine his colleague Weidel as candidate for chancellor. At least that is what he said in the summer interview with ARD“Alice Weidel would be a very good candidate for chancellor, which I would also support,” said Chrupalla.

Weidel, on the other hand, is keeping a low profile. “I can imagine many candidates and that hasn’t even been decided yet.” The question of who should run for the office of head of state in the AfD will be decided at a party conference and a member survey.

However, it is already clear that the AfD will put forward a candidate for chancellor in the 2025 federal election. In June 2023, Weidel said that it was still “completely open who would run,” reported the daily News. “You can trust yourself a lot.” (nhi)