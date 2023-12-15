Home page politics

From: Florian Dörr

Alice Weidel © Fabian Sommer /dpa

AfD federal leader Alice Weidel is confronted with accusations of plagiarism. The University of Bayreuth examines the doctoral thesis. Weidel rejects allegations.

Bayreuth/Berlin – The federal chairwoman of the AfD, Alice Weidel, is confronted with accusations of plagiarism in relation to her doctoral thesis. On Friday (December 15th), the University of Bayreuth announced at the request of the German press agency announced that it was investigating a “suspicion of plagiarism”. In a video on the X platform (formerly Twitter), Weidel rejected the allegations. She described it as a personal campaign against herself, also against the backdrop of relatively high poll numbers for the AfD.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) had previously reported that two plagiarism detectives had contacted the University of Bayreuth. According to the report, they accuse Weidel of not or inadequately identifying the sources of individual passages, connected sentences or sentence fragments in her doctoral thesis from 2011, which was graded “Summa cum laude”. The newspaper has the submitted text.

University of Bayreuth examines Alice Weidel's doctoral thesis after allegations of plagiarism

The University of Bayreuth announced: “The suspected plagiarism report has now been submitted to the Commission for Scientific Integrity of the University of Bayreuth. It decides whether there will be a formal investigation.” A decision is not expected before the end of January.

The SZ quoted the main author of the text submitted to the university: “We don't see any large-scale plagiarism in Ms. Weidel's dissertation, but we see many small fragments of plagiarism. There is suspicion of plagiarism here.” According to the newspaper, both authors would like to remain anonymous – out of fear of possible dangers to themselves and their families. However, they are known to the newspaper.

Alice Weidel (AfD) is calm about further developments after plagiarism allegations

In her video, Weidel explained: “My doctoral thesis has probably already been checked by dozens of plagiarism checkers with as much detail and attentiveness as it did without results. But now unknown people have sent the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” an anonymous report in which no classic plagiarism is said to have been discovered, but citation errors that were inflated into plagiarism are said to have been discovered. The “political motivation” is obvious. “Meanwhile, I have asked for an independent statement from an academic who concludes, and I quote, 'that the allegations are rejected as absurd and the plagiarism allegations are considered baseless'.” Loud SZ The scientist is one of the authors from whom Weidel is said to have used illegally. She herself stated that she was calm about further developments.

Weidel is also the leader of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag. In nationwide surveys, the party is currently at 20 to 23 percent, putting it in second place after the Union and ahead of the SPD and the Greens. (fd/dpa)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.