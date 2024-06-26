Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Weidel and Chrupalla want to be re-elected at the AfD party conference in Essen. The split between the right-wing extremists around Krah and Höcke could help them.

Berlin – A few days before the AfD party conference in Essen, the party leaders Alice Rye and Tino Chrupalla support each other and reaffirm their intention to continue as a leadership duo.

Weidel said the World: “Tino Chrupalla and I both have different strengths, we want to continue as a dual leadership. I don’t want to do without him at my side.” Chrupalla said: “With Alice Weidel, a relationship of trust has developed that I have never experienced before in politics.” Differences can also bring people together. “We accept our differences and that is precisely why we are successful as a duo,” said Chrupalla.

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla want to continue at the top of the AfD. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

AfD party conference in Essen: Chrupalla and Weidel stand for re-election

At the party conference on Saturday and Sunday in Essen, the new election of the AfDIt was known that Weidel and Chrupalla wanted to continue at the head of the AfD after two years. Opposing candidates have not yet publicly announced their position.

Theoretically, it is also possible that the delegates will decide to have the AfD led by just one person in the future. At the last party conference in Riesa two years ago, the statutes were changed accordingly. According to the news magazine star in June a majority of the regional associations.

Because of Eastern elections: Höcke does not want to run for the federal executive board at the AfD party conference in Essen

For years, Thuringian state leader Björn Höcke However, he told the mp3 has already refused to run for the federal executive board, saying he does not want any “major experiments” in the party before the state elections in East Germany. However, Höcke also called for a debate on the office of the AfD general secretary, which is provided for in the statutes in the event of a single chairman. This can certainly be interpreted as a desire for a single chairman.

At the beginning of May, Höcke was sentenced to a fine of 13,000 euros for using a Nazi slogan. He is currently in court again for the same slogan. Höcke wants to become state premier in the state elections in Thuringia and has already announced that in this case he will attack the cornerstones of liberal democracy such as public broadcasting and the judiciary.

Political advisor Johannes Hillje: Right-wing AfD wing split after Krahs expulsion from EU delegation

Political advisor Johannes Hillje sees the party’s clearly right-wing extremist camp as divided. The main reason is the dispute over the former EU-Top candidate Maximilian Krah. There is currently a “Höcke and a Krah camp” in the movement, Hillje told the Rheinische Post. Krah’s supporters grabbed the European elections sharply attacked the AfD’s new delegation leader René Aust in Brussels. Aust is Höcke’s deputy at the head of the Thuringian regional association. The attacks were ended by a decisive statement from Höcke and his co-regional chairman Stefan Möller.

The split in the right-wing extremist AfD wing, said Hillje, is a “new situation”. This could help to ensure that the AfD federal party conference does not become the traditional “self-destruction event”. However, that would be a first. “There has never been an AfD party conference without a power struggle,” said Hillje. (kb with dpa)