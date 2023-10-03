Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

For security reasons, AfD leader Alice Weidel is not taking part in a rally in Mödlareuth. The mood in Bavaria has recently become more aggressive.

Mödlareuth – This date should be the highlight of the AfD election campaign in Bavaria; But AfD leader Alice Weidel canceled her appearance at her party’s rally on German Unity Day shortly before the Bavarian election on Sunday, October 8th, for security reasons. The reason for Weidel’s resignation was a recent “security-related incident,” as a spokesman for the politician described it. “Ms Weidel and her family were taken from their private apartment to a safe place by security authorities as evidence had accumulated that pointed to an attack on her family,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Federal Criminal Police Office remained open to comment on individual issues German press agency remained secretive and only said that the AfD chairwoman’s decision not to make public appearances was due to precautionary reasons. A new state parliament will be elected in Bavaria on October 8th, and the threat to Alice Weidel is the next incident in a regional election campaign that has heated up like hardly any before.

Polls: CSU misses absolute majority, second place is hotly contested

The second place behind the CSU will be hotly contested for the top candidate and Prime Minister Markus Söder. Three parties are fighting head to head – so far in surveys the AfD is one percentage point behind both the Free Voters and the Greens at 14 percent, both at 14 percent. Prime Minister Markus Söder’s goal and the likely result of the election is to continue the stable coalition with the Free Voters around Hubert Aiwanger; Söder sees the AfD and the Greens as the enemy of Bavaria. It is important for Söder to distance himself from both the Greens and the AfD.

In this respect, the federal leader of the AfD wanted to create a good position for the final spurt in Mödlareuth. However, due to the diffuse threat scenario, she decided not to make a personal appearance.

Forgoing personal appearance: After a “security incident”, AfD federal chairwoman Alice Weidel only campaigns via video message © Martin Schutt/dpa

Instead, Weidel addressed her followers with a video message. “I would like nothing more than to be with you today, but unfortunately I can’t,” she said and called for the Bavarian state government under Prime Minister Markus Söder to be given a lesson in the coming election. Mödlareuth is a place steeped in history, as the border between the Federal Republic of Germany and the GDR ran through it until reunification.

Election campaign: The mood in Bavaria is running high

On German Unity Day, three rallies took place in Mödlareuth. According to the Upper Franconian police headquarters and the Thuringian police, everything was quiet until the afternoon. According to the police, a total of 5,000 to 6,000 people came to the town. The CDU and CSU invited people to another rally. In addition, numerous counter-demonstrators from the AfD rally came to stand for democracy and cosmopolitanism and against right-wing extremism. The “Mödlareuth limitlessly colorful” campaign, among others, called for this.

Overall, the mood in the Bavarian election campaign appears to be becoming more radical. Only recently, the Greens’ two top candidates for the Bavarian state parliament, parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann and Green MP Katharina Schulze, were pelted with a stone on Petrusplatz in Neu-Ulm during an election campaign event – by a supposed supporter of the lateral thinker scene. According to police, no one was injured. The mood in Bavaria is still running high.

Politicians are increasingly becoming victims of threats or violence

This is also what Peter Müller, the editor-in-chief of, describes Augsburg Generalin the ARD press club: “It starts with election posters that are daubed and destroyed – in Augsburg 40 percent. And not just the Greens, but also. And that ends with the stone being thrown in Neu-Ulm. But I do believe that in this Bavarian election campaign we have a tone that creates an environment so that a stone will be thrown in the end.”

In fact, verbal and physical violence against parliamentarians and their offices has increased in recent years; According to a response from the federal government to inquiries from the AfD parliamentary group in August, 739 attacks on representatives of the parties represented in the Bundestag were registered nationwide between the beginning of January and the end of June 2023. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the number of cases in the second half of 2022 was 392.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister since 1945 View photo series

In terms of officials and elected officials, the murder of Kassel District President Walter Lübcke on June 2, 2019 represented a negative climax of violence. One of the most prominent and most severely affected victims of extreme physical violence is the former President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). October 12, 1990 was a completely normal election campaign date in his native Baden-Württemberg. But then a mentally disturbed man shot the then Federal Minister of the Interior; Since then, Wolfgang Schäuble has been paralyzed. Oskar Lafontaine (currently independent) was also critically injured during an election campaign event – around six months before Wolfgang Schäuble.

In the federal election campaign, their top candidate at the time campaigned for votes for the SPD in the Cologne-Mülheim town hall in front of several hundred people. The assassin approached him with flowers and a request for an autograph before stabbing him in the neck with a butcher knife, narrowly missing Lafontaine’s jugular. The perpetrator was also considered mentally disturbed rather than politically motivated. After his recovery, Lafontaine continued his campaign with public appearances.