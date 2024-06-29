Home page politics

Tino Chrupalla is happy with Alice Weidel after his re-election. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

There is no change in leadership in the AfD, the current duo can continue – with a clear mandate.

Essen – Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel remain heads of the AfD. The party conference in Essen confirmed both in office for the next two years with great support. There were no opposing candidates. Weidel and Chrupalla proposed each other. The delegates had previously decided by a clear majority that the party should continue to be led by a dual leadership. A single leadership would also be possible according to the statutes.

Chrupalla “overwhelmed”

Chrupalla received 82.72 percent of the votes, a significantly better result than at the last party conference two years ago in Riesa. At that time, the 49-year-old received 53.4 percent. “I’m really a bit overwhelmed,” said Chrupalla after his election. 426 of the 531 votes cast were “yes” votes, 89 delegates voted “no” and 16 abstained.

Alice Weidel receives the applause of the delegates after her re-election as the AfD’s board spokesperson. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The master craftsman from Saxony has been at the head of the AfD since November 2019. At first he was co-leader alongside Jörg Meuthen, who later left the AfD because it became too radical for him. Since June 2022 he has formed the leadership duo with Alice Weidel. Two years ago he promised to make the AfD stronger than ever with the new federal executive board, Chrupalla said in his application speech: “I have kept my word”. The party will change the country and turn it upside down.

Weidel’s result slightly weaker

Weidel’s election result was slightly weaker than Chrupalla’s: she received 79.77 percent of the votes, compared to 67.3 percent in Riesa two years ago. 418 of 537 votes this time were “yes” votes, 106 delegates voted “no” and 13 abstained.

In her opening speech at the party conference, Weidel chose a football metaphor and spoke of a “coaching team” in the party leadership. The traffic light coalition attacked her sharply: “Dear government, get out of here already, clear the way for new elections!”

In her application speech, she later said that the so-called firewalls against the AfD were not necessary. In any case, “our homeland is already burning brightly.”

In addition to the new appointments to the AfD federal executive board, the party conference will later discuss the party’s direction in European and foreign policy. dpa