Mexico City it is a locality dear to Pascal Wehrleinwinner of last year’s edition and author of 2nd place at the end of the first ever race at the wheel of the Gen3 single-seaters. A placement on the podium that was not at all obvious for the German driver of the Porschewho started from sixth position on the grid on a track hostile to overtaking and finished behind Jake Dennis’ Andretti, the absolute protagonist of the day: “It’s a great way to start the season – explained a satisfied Wehrlein at the end of the race – the pace has been impressive and it pays off for the last two months of hard work. Mexico was our best race last year too, but we want to continue working well to be competitive on all tracks, because we are here to fight for the championship!”

Brief statements but full of enthusiasm for the former F1 driver, who thanks to his placement also contributed to the one-two finish of the Porsche powertrains. A finish on the podium made possible by a good comeback, hampered by the entry of three Safety Cars, the same ones that forced the Race Direction to increase the race by 5 laps out of the 36 initially planned. After conquering the 5th place on Dan Ticktum on lap six, the German made perfect use of two attack modes to pass first lotterer and subsequently Hughesthen set out on the hunt for a Of Grassi struggling with battery management. A 2% more charge that allowed him to get 2nd place on lap 29 with a decisive and complex manoeuvre, but useful for bringing himself on equal points in the general standings with the Mahindra Brazilian, author of the pole position.