Made in Germany

The seventh round of the 2022-2023 season is almost upon us, with Formula E getting ready for the double round of theBerlin E-Prix scheduled for this weekend. The top open-wheel electric category therefore arrives for the first time in this championship in Europe, and more specifically in the land of the two world leaders: on the one hand the Porscheleading the constructors’ classification with 144 points, against 103 of its pursuer Envision, and on the other Pascal Wehrlein.

Finally Berlin

The German, who will therefore race for a compatriot team pushed by his home crowd, commands the ranking with 86 points, the result of the 2nd place obtained in Mexico and the double victory in Saudi Arabia. Despite two missteps in South Africa and Sao Paulo, the former Formula 1 driver still dominates the standings, and arrives in front of his home crowd on the wings of enthusiasm: “Racing in Germany is always something special – has explained – it’s a fantastic feeling to be presented to our fans as the most successful team this season. I can’t wait to visit Berlin, the city and the people, but it won’t be easy for us or for the other teams. The asphalt of the old Tempelhof airfield is totally different from that of the other Formula E circuits. It requires a completely different setup for the cars and the tyres. We have to work it out as quickly as possible during the practice sessions and then implement it in the best possible way for qualifying and the race. If we succeed, we can also be competitive in Berlin”.

Leading to the end?

Wehrlein and Porsche are therefore the leaders of this championship after six races, but will they be able to maintain this role until the final finish line? For the number 94 there is no lack of self-confidence and trust in the team: “I am optimistic, we can do it. Furthermore – he added – I am very confident that we can stay ahead until the end of the season. We have started the new championship better than ever, and we deserve to be at the top. Of course we mustn’t forget that there are still ten races to go, including the one in Berlin. But I am convinced that we will continue to amaze with outstanding performances”.

Word to Da Costa

If the Stuttgart-based company is at the top of the constructors’ standings, the credit goes not only to Wehrlein, but also to his teammate Anthony Felix da Costa. In fact, the Portuguese can also boast a victory in this championship, obtained in Cape Town, as well as a 3rd place in India: “I won two races in Berlin – he has declared – and now I hope to achieve this result with the Porsche 99X Electric. Driving for Porsche in Berlin means a lot to me. The city is fantastic and the circuit on the old airfield is unique. It’s very short and the lap times will be very close, so you can’t afford to make the slightest mistake. It would be nice to be able to thank the German fans for their support with a Porsche victory. Our team has started the new season really well. We have shown that we are fast and that we can win races on very different circuits. There is no reason why we shouldn’t continue our good form in Berlin and fight for the win. Especially considering that we didn’t relax during the break after São Paulo, but we worked hard to keep improving.”