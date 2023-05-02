The challenges of Monte Carlo

Having experienced the thrill of the double date at home, the Porsche is now preparing to play the ninth round of the 2022-2023 season in Principality of Monaco. Contrary to the other stages tackled so far, the historic Monegasque track has no escape route, and this aspect will require the utmost attention from the drivers to avoid any type of mistake. Furthermore, everything is ‘aggravated’ by the peculiarity of the weekend programme, in which all the sessions will take place in the single day of Saturday 6 Mayfrom the first free practice to the race.

In defense of leadership

All rolled into one, then, in an approaching round once again with Porsche leading the way manufacturers ranking. The German team, which hasn’t been on the podium since Cape Town, where Antonio Felix da Costa won, still maintains its leadership at 168 points, 15 more than Envision, winner of the second Berlin E-Prix with Nyck Cassidy. More ‘dangerous’, however, is the situation of Pascal Wehrlein: despite not winning since the third stage of the season in Diriyah, moreover the last one in which he got on the podium, the German still managed to keep the first position, both for the constant placements in the points zone and for the empty shots of his pursuers, who have not exploited properly the golden opportunities that have presented themselves to be able to take off.

The charm of Munich on Wehrlein

In this way, the former F1 driver is now standing in front of everyone at 100 points, against Cassidy’s 96. A very short classification, therefore, at least at the top, but which further motivates the number 94 to do well, even more so on a track full of charm like the one in Monaco: “For me this is one of the most beautiful circuits in motorsport – he has declared – it’s perfect for Formula E and the races we race. It’s great for overtaking, and the speed is good too. In our road circuits, we usually don’t have much space and we have to be careful not to make mistakes, and not just in the first corner after the start. This is also the case in Munich. The whole race is a challenge. Each driver, it seems, makes a special extra effort. After all, Monaco is a race that everyone wants to win. For all of us, it’s a long day that starts early and ends late. With this tight schedule, there’s little time to dive into the data. This requires some adaptation. In Monaco you have to get to the track with everything ready“.

Da Costa aims to repeat himself

The Portuguese also wants to return to victory, or at least to the podium From the coastalso attracted by the beauty of the Principality: “We are facing one of the most beautiful races of the year, there is no doubt – has explained – Formula E suits Monaco and this circuit very well. We offer spectacular races with constant changes at the top of the leaderboard, and that’s exactly what fans love. I’ve been lucky enough to win in Monaco in the past (2021, ed) so to be back as a Porsche works driver now is a fantastic feeling. Every lap is a pleasure on this historic circuit. We are all very lucky to have the opportunity to race here every year in Formula E. What I really like about Monaco is the rich history of the race. Additionally, there are numerous big names who have immortalized themselves on the winners list. I find all of this incredibly fascinating.”