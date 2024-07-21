The end of the season had seen a constant crisis in results for Jaguar, triggered by internal tension between the two drivers: a situation that reached its peak in the last race of the 2023/2024 season, with team play, errors and retirements that ultimately favored Pascal Wehrlein in the’London E-Prix 2 and last appointment of the season. And so, the 29-year-old Porsche driver graduated World Champion thanks to the 2nd place obtained in the race behind the winner Oliver Rowland and ahead of the title contender Mitch Evansin a race that saw the sensational Nick Cassidy’s Retirement following a contact with Maximilian Guenther’s Maserati, at a time when the fortunes of the drivers’ championship actually seemed to be smiling on him. Instead, the party is all at home Porsche not only for the triumph of the former Formula 1 driver, but also for the success of the Stuttgart team in the world championship Builders. For the Jaguarthe only consolation is instead in the championship reserved for Team.

Race report

After taking pole position in the early Italian afternoon for the 16th and final round of the season in London, Cassidy maintained first place at the start ahead of his teammate Evans, who was good at overtaking Günther at the start, unlike Wehrlein, who remained 4th. The group was very compact not only due to the nature of the street circuit, but also due to the Safety Car that came out on lap 2 following contact between Mortara and the now ex-world champion Jake Dennis. Following the restart on lap 7, Wehrlein managed to overtake his fellow Maserati countryman, just before the safety car came out for the second time, this time following the impact between Bird and Daruvala. However, it was in this context that Jaguar sent a clear message to Evans: leave room for Cassidy for his attack mode to allow him to maintain the lead. A team move that Evans did not appreciate, but he nevertheless respected the team’s plans without accepting any further requests. With Cassidy re-entering activation mode for the last time on lap 13, the standings saw Evans in the lead ahead of Wehrlein and Cassidy, in an E-Prix that continued on edge. Tensions increased further on lap 20, with Wehrlein who, in an attempt to complete the attack on Evans, came into light contact with the Jaguar driver, but fortunately without serious damage to either car. A completely different story to what instead occurred on lap 28, and in this case to the detriment of Cassidy: overtaken on the final corner by Rowland, the New Zealander was sensationally hit by Günther’s Maserati, with the damage to the Jaguar forcing the title favourite to return to the pits to retire from the race, thus abandoning any hope of victory.

The episode not only forced the third Safety Car, but also pushed Evans and Wehrlein to necessarily exploit both attack modes, not yet used by both drivers. While in the first case Evans and Wehrlein regularly passed into the activation zone, with the New Zealander returning in the lead ahead of Rowland and Wehrlein, in the second, on the 33rd of 37 laps, another twist occurred. While Wehrlein activated his last attack mode, Evans he did not return to the activation zone lane regularlywithout thus activating the extra energy.

A huge mistake that forced the New Zealander to come in again on the following lap, but handed over second place to Wehrlein. This was the episode that proved decisive in the assignment of the world title, with the race won by Nissan Oliver Rowland and 2nd place was mathematically enough for Werhlein to become champion in his sixth season in Formula E. 5th place for Da Costa It also allows Porsche to win the Constructors’ title, but it is not enough to obtain a hat-trick in the Teams’ world championship, which is instead won by Jaguar.

London E-Prix 2, arrival order

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS/GAP 1 Oliver Rowland Nissan 37 laps 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.055 3 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +3.782 4 Sebastien Buemi Envision +4.004 5 Anthony Felix of the Coast TAG Heuer Porsche +4.362 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +4.805 7 Nico Muller ABT Cupra +5.202 8 Robin Frijns Envision +5.582 9 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +6.104 10 Lucas DiGrassi ABT Cupra +6.667 11 Jake Hughes New McLaren +7.107 12 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team +7.579 13 Norman Born Andretti Global +8.076 14 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team +9.478 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +19.185 16 Nyck De Vries Mahindra +43.480 17 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS Withdrawn 18 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Withdrawn 19 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG Withdrawn 20 Sam Bird New McLaren Withdrawn 21 Jake Dennis Andretti Global Withdrawn 22 Edward Mortara Mahindra Withdrawn

See you next season

This concludes the 2023/2024 championship, the tenth in the history of Formula E. With these results, the top series of electric single-seaters will return to the track for the 2024/2025 season at the end of this year: after the winter tests scheduled in Valencia from 4 to 7 November, the first appointment will be the December 7th for the Sao Paulo E-Prix.