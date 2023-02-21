The incredible and spectacular development of the latest Hyderabad E-Prix has enabled the Porsche to maintain the top of the Constructors’ standings, also reaching triple figures with 101 points conquered. Similarly, the Stuttgart company can also smile in the Drivers’ classification, which at the moment still sees Pascal Wehrlein in the lead by 80 lengths, against 63 of his direct pursuer Jake Dennis, at the wheel of the Andretti also powered by Porsche.

A leadership that the German driver still boasts despite his first non-podium finish of the season in India, a race in which his teammate did the exact opposite Anthony Felix da Costa. The Portuguese, with his 3rd place, also managed to celebrate his 100th race in Formula E in the best possible way, even if that is now a thing of the past. Today, however, the category is ready to make a second debut in Cape Town, a suggestive South African location where the fifth round of the world championship will get underway this weekend: “I didn’t feel so much relieved as rather happy and satisfied that the work done with my team has led to such an important result – commented the 2019-2020 champion – but I still need to get to know the car better to be able to exploit its full potential. The support I get from my team and engineers helps me tremendously. We are making good progress. It was nice to take my first podium for Porsche. A new circuit is always tricky, which makes meticulous preparation all the more important. Without being able to draw on the experience of previous years, we have to do more groundwork on the simulator. This takes time. However, we have adapted well to the new circuit in Hyderabad and I am very confident we will do the same in Cape Town. We have gained a lot of experience and now we know how the process works.”

A weekend, that of Hyderabad, which closed with a satisfactory result for Wehrleindespite the fact that the world leader had started the last race in the worst way: “It certainly wasn’t an easy weekend – he recalled – we only have two practice sessions for each race, and so it’s not ideal for preparation when you miss a session due to a accident. However, we did our best. Our mechanics worked through the night with only an hour of sleep to get my car back on track. I stayed in the hospital until late at night. So, taking that into account, I’m very happy with the result. These points are fundamental for the championship. Due to the missed practice sessions, we didn’t have much time to fine-tune my car set-up at the track in Hyderabad. In this sense, qualifications are not indicative of our actual level of performance. In Cape Town we will face a new track with new conditions. We need to find out what it takes to be fast at this circuit. Like everyone else, we start from scratch. As far as the city of Cape Town is concerned, it is definitely a highlight of the season. I can’t wait and I’m thrilled to have the chance to race in such a fantastic place”.

The first indications will therefore come with the free practice sessions, scheduled for Friday 24 February and live in the Italian afternoon on the official YouTube channels, on the Formula E social pages as well as on the latter’s website, as well as on the App.