Two victories and a 2nd place in the first three races of the world championship, with an annexed provisional leadership in the Drivers’ standings. It is with these credentials that Pascal Wehrlein shows up at the fourth round of the season a Hyderabad, home of the first E-Prix in the history of Formula E in India. A street circuit never faced by any of the drivers today engaged in the top open-wheel electric category, if not on the simulator, and which could be an opportunity to witness upheavals on the starting grid, or all signed confirmations Porsche. The German driver, who has dominated the championship up to now, in fact only finished in second place in the inaugural stage in Mexico City, also won in that case by a single-seater powered by the Stuttgart company like Jake Dennis’ Avalanche Andretti.

The Englishman, who also finished 2nd in the following two Diriyah E-Prixes, is therefore Wehrlein’s direct pursuer in the general standings, with the two separated only by 6 points. A gap that therefore makes the Hyderabad test interesting, with the former F1 driver enjoying the top of the rankings in the meantime: “It was incredibly nice to feel so much positive energy in the team after the two wins in Diriyah – explained the 2015 DTM champion – everyone has put a lot of effort, heart and soul into this project, and this fantastic start to the season makes us all proud. Of course, there are still things we need to work on. We are not yet the strongest in qualifying. However, we have managed to put ourselves in a position that allows us to aim for the top positions. The car is still new to us and we are getting to know it better every weekend. For now we have done our homework, but the fact that we won doesn’t mean we can take our foot off the accelerator. We still have to find the optimal set-up on each track, but the fact that our car worked so well in the first few races is sensational. Can’t wait to go to Hyderabad. I’ve never been to India. We will work hard to be successful there as well.”

Enthusiasm that wants to find soon too Anthony Felix da Costa, who will take to the track in Hyderabad with the awareness of reaching an important personal milestone. The Portuguese, in fact, will establish quota 100 career E-Prix: “It is truly madness – commented – they were very exciting years, with a total of seven victories, sixteen podiums, eight poles and one championship title. This fills me with pride. I love Formula E and was at the first race. Last year we raced for the first time in Jakarta and I started from the front row. Maybe it’s a good omen. In any case, Hyderabad will be a very special weekend for me. We learned a lot in Mexico and in Diriyah. I am working hard with my engineers to figure out what are the next steps to take to ensure success in Hyderabad. India is a new country for me. I don’t think we should just get people into motor racing. We should also make people who come to the track aware of sustainability and values ​​such as inclusion and diversity”.