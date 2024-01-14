Mexico City in the name of Wehrlein

The first E-Prix of the 2024 Formula E season, held on the circuit, concluded on an Italian Saturday evening in mid-January. 'Hermanos Rogriduez' Of Mexico City. As happened in 2022, victory once again went to Pascal Wehrleina real dominator of the weekend with the signature of the best time in qualifying and with the subsequent triumph in the race obtained almost alone.

Thrill under investigation

The #94 Porsche achieved the fifth career victory in the 100% electric open-wheel category, with the victory also confirmed in the hours following the checkered flag following a an investigation into a technical infringement: “It was difficult because we led most of the race, and that's not very energy efficient, but every lap felt like I was doing qualifyingtrying to maximize speed – commented the former F1 driver after the race – I saw a slight mistake behind me which created a small gap, and from then on I think everything was pretty under control. Thank you very much to my team and thanks to all the fans present, it's always nice to be here in Mexico; there's a great atmosphere. I can't wait to come back next year.”

Always putting pressure on

The pace is also very constant Sèbastien Buemi, also historically at ease in Mexico City. Starting from second position, the Frenchman from Envision took the lead only when Wehrlein opted to activate the Attack Mode, occupying the second step of the podium: “I have now achieved four podiums here – he has declared – now they call me 'The Veteran'. It was a calm race. Qualifying was the key point. I know it's difficult to overtake here, but we had a clean race.”

Debut with podium and fastest lap

Satisfaction at home too Jaguar for the third position of Nick Cassidy, the only one to have concluded the E-Prix by increasing one position compared to the starting grid, at least among the top five. In addition to overtaking Maximilian Günther's Maserati, the New Zealander was also the author of the fastest lap in competition: “It's the start of a really nice new chapter – commented the reigning vice-champion and former Envision driver – I had high expectations in FP1 and FP2, it wasn't an easy weekend, but the team was really fantastic with me throughout. I hope this is the beginning of something beautiful, which has just begun; it was a fantastic race. I think the grid can definitely challenge Pascal in the future.”