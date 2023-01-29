A second place in Mexico and two consecutive victories in the two Diriyah e-Prix, decisive for the leadership in the drivers’ championship. He couldn’t start the 2022-2023 season in the best way for Pascal Wehrlein, authentic protagonist of this start of the world championship together with Jake Dennis. The Englishman, also always in the first two positions in the three races held so far with his motorized Andretti Porsche, has further demonstrated all the efficiency of the German powertrain, the same that drives the former Formula 1 driver, bearer of the official team of the Stuttgart company. Two successes, however, obtained at the end of complex comebacks from ninth and fifth position, on a city track which, especially due to the activation zone of the attack mode, also makes it difficult to defend against overtaking.

Instead, despite these not at all secondary obstacles, Wehrlein was able to make the most of the potential of the Porsche battery, managing it with an impeccable strategy that earned him double success: “I will never forget this weekend – declared the number 94 after the podium celebrations – two victories is an incredible achievement. The whole team put in a fantastic performance over the weekend. Everyone worked hard for this result and I’m incredibly proud of the team. Today we had an impressive race pace and a perfect strategy. We used attack mode at exactly the right time. It was a definite plus. When I won on Friday I had to pass more cars but today’s race was even more difficult. You could see that our rivals were catching up. This means that we too cannot rest on our laurels”.

More complex, however, the first double header of the season for Anthony Felix da Costa. The Portuguese, who finished in the points zone in Mexico, was unable to repeat the same result in Diriyah, finishing 18th in race 1 and 11th in the following race, behind Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333, who was particularly fit in Saudi Arabia: “Another fantastic day for Porsche – he underlined – congratulations to Pascal and the whole team. Today things went a little better for me. We’re making progress every day, but of course we’re not quite where I’d like to be yet, but it’s just a matter of time. We have a great car. I am very motivated and I know I have an outstanding team behind me. The successes will come”.