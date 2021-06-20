This time there was also the podium ceremony, the usual photos and the press conference. If on Saturday Pascal Wehrlein was disqualified as soon as he crossed the finish line for an administrative error committed by the team before the start of theFormula E Puebla E-Prix, on Sunday it took the commissioners three hours to communicate one new penalty inflicted on the German pilot.

“The commissioners received a technical report on a overpower ”, reads the 19.50 document published at 8.15 pm local time. After listening to the team representatives and the FIA ​​technical delegates – “the commissioners noted that it was not overpower but a incorrect use of the FanBoost. The technical data shows that the driver has activated the FanBoost but due to the lack of energy left in the car the minimum power of 240 kW was not reached and that the maximum energy of 100 kJ was not fully used“.

Not being about overpower, the penalty was an additional 5 ″ to the match time, enough to slide Wehrlein from 2nd to 4th place. Another six points lost, which added to the 25 on Saturday bring to 31 the difference between the points won on the track by the Porsche driver and those who have actually been credited in the standings. Without the penalties, Wehrlein would be leader of the World Cup, while now he is 12th at 24 points behind Edoardo Mortara.

