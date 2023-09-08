BBerlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) considers a coalition between the Union and the Greens in the federal government to be possible. “Black-green or green-black works well in many federal states,” said Wegner, who is also the Berlin state chairman of the CDU, in an interview with the Tagesspiegel. “Certainly the Greens should develop more pragmatism again. But of course that is also an option for the federal government that cannot be ruled out. And shouldn’t rule it out.”

The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz said last Monday at the Gillamoos folk festival in Lower Bavaria: “These Greens cannot be a coalition partner for the Union if they stubbornly refuse to face reality, as they do in migration policy or internal security. “

In Germany, the CDU and the Greens govern together in six of the 16 federal states, sometimes in tripartite alliances with the SPD. In Berlin, after the repeat elections in spring, Kai Wegner decided against a coalition with the Greens and in favor of an alliance with the SPD.

“Friedrich Merz knows that too”

At the beer tent appearance in Lower Bavaria, Merz also said: “Kreuzberg is not Germany, Gillamoos is Germany.” Wegner said in the interview: “You don’t always have to deliberately misunderstand Friedrich Merz. It’s clear to me: Berlin is just as much Germany as Gillamoos. We are the German capital, and Friedrich Merz knows that too.” The diversity of the city is its strength, and of course Kreuzberg is a part of that.

It was only in July that Wegner distanced himself from statements made by his party leader Merz about possible cooperation with the AfD at the local level. “The AfD only knows opposition and division. Where should there be COLLABORATION? The CDU cannot, does not want to and will not work with a party whose business model is hatred, division and exclusion,” Wegner wrote on Platform X, formerly Twitter.