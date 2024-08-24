Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU). (Archive photo) © Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Kai Wegner wants to take stronger action against knife violence. Even though he sees difficulties in implementing this, he criticizes the traffic light policy.

Berlin – Berlin’s mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) would be open to a complete ban on carrying knives, but sees problems with its implementation. “I would be very much in favour of a general ban on carrying knives. The problem is that this would have to be enforced across Berlin, otherwise the rule of law would be unbelievable. That will be very difficult in a metropolis with millions of inhabitants like Berlin,” said the CDU politician to the Rheinische Post. The interview was conducted before the Knife attack at the 650th anniversary celebration of the city of Solingen with three dead and several seriously injured.

Wegner believes that the proposals by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) to curb knife attacks are not sufficient. In view of the increase in knife attacks in the Picture on Sunday announced that it will “further restrict the use of knives in public spaces”. In public, knives with a blade length of up to six centimeters will now only be allowed, instead of the previous twelve centimeters. There will be a general ban on dangerous switchblades.

Wegner criticizes traffic light: “This is how you lose people’s trust in politics”

Wegner said that the problem affects all of Germany. There are such attacks every day. What concerns him is that people in Germany no longer feel safe. Politicians and the federal government must act here. “I don’t think we need to discuss the size and length of knives. We need to talk about the causes, we need to talk about the groups of perpetrators, and we need to ensure that knives are not carried in the first place.”

In the interview, Wegner said that the Chancellor had said that governing was difficult and that if he saw it that way, he should stop. He mentioned that the Green Party leader was talking about a transitional government and that the FDP was provoking its coalition partners on a daily basis. “That’s how you lose people’s trust in politics.” Our country could no longer afford another year of disputes and stagnation. If the Chancellor did not want to take the lead, he should clear the way for new elections.

Knife attacks: Faeser’s plan to tighten gun laws

Last year, according to police statistics, there were 8,951 cases of dangerous and serious bodily harm involving knives nationwideto injure someone or to threaten to do so. This was an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year. Most recently it was announced that the Federal Police counted 373 crimes involving knives at German train stations in the first half of this year.

Faeser’s plan to tighten gun laws is well received by the population. According to a survey, the vast majority of people in Germany are in favour of tightening the laws. 82 percent are in favour of restrictions on carrying and carrying long knives. In the Forsa survey for the star Only 16 percent said they did not think this was right.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has specified her aim to tighten gun laws when dealing with knives. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

With this plan, Faeser has met with broad approval across party lines: 86 percent of Union voters answered “right” when asked whether they thought the proposal to tighten the gun laws in Germany was right or not. Among SPD and Green supporters, the figure is 85 percent each. The voters of the AfD (80 percent) and the FDP (79 percent) welcome the announcement. The plan receives only slightly less approval, at 76 percent, from supporters of the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW). (dpa/jal)