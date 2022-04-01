WEG conquered the Brazilian market with the manufacture of electric motors. In half a century of activity (founded in 1961), the Brazilian multinational from Jaraguá do Sul (SC) has expanded its area of ​​operation and also its horizons. It started to develop electric power generators, power transformers and a wide range of products for electrification and automation. It grew, and crossed the borders. Currently, it has factories in 12 countries, in addition to a commercial presence in another 135, which helped it achieve net sales of R$ 23.6 billion in 2021, 54% from abroad. A kind of safe haven in times of instability in the national economy, the international area is highlighted in the company’s expansion plans. “WEG’s projects are generally related to investments to advance in the international market with mature products and, thus, try to repeat abroad the trajectory carried out in Brazil, for all businesses”, told DINHEIRO Harry Schmelzer Junior, president of WEG

The increase in business inside and outside the country will be driven by an investment of BRL 1.5 billion in 2022 (50% in Brazil and 50% abroad), in addition to approximately BRL 580 million in research, development and innovation (RD&I) . Last year, WEG invested R$847.3 million, 55% of which were allocated to national assets and 45% to industrial parks and other international subsidiaries, and another R$548 million in RD&I. The investments involved process improvements and automation in operations in general and the increase in the production capacity of factories in Brazil, China and Mexico, in addition to the implementation of a new transformer unit in the United States, the third in the country, and the beginning of the construction of an engine plant in India. Still this semester, a plant for low-voltage electric motors should start operating in Turkey.

The growth strategy has been supported by constant technological development and investments in business aligned with the great trends of the green economy and sustainability involving renewable energies, energy storage, electric mobility, energy efficiency and solutions for industry 4.0. In renewable energies, for example, WEG supplies turbines and generators for hydroelectric plants and biomass-fired thermoelectric plants. In electric mobility, it has invested in powertrain for buses and trucks and also in the development of charging stations. In industry 4.0, the intention is to partner with national companies. “We are developing solutions such as a low code digital platform and software to improve management and efficiency on the factory floor, in addition to the interest in participating in the business of private 5G networks in factories, agribusiness and cities,” said Schmelzer.

The company has 37,600 employees worldwide, of which 26,200 are in Brazil and 11,400 abroad. With an eye on the growth of the international market, the executive intends to turn into an opportunity a situation evidenced by the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. The crises raised in many governments the discussion about the exaggerated dependence of countries for strategic inputs or products from external sources. For Schmelzer, this discussion has led some countries to decide to invest or encourage the application of capital to reduce dependence on imports or demand investments in the search for alternative sources of suppliers of strategic inputs and products. This possible new global context can bring unplanned investments in the short and medium term, according to him.

Despite the opportunity envisioned, the president is already computing new challenges in relation to the economy as a result of the armed conflict in Europe. Immediately, there was a rise in commodity prices, logistics costs and, consequently, an increase in interest rates and inflation. “These are not good indicators for the economy as a whole, but it is still too early to make predictions”, he said, highlighting that facing crises is part of the business world and that the pandemic and war would not be imaginable in this generation. “What is expected is to have a negotiated solution in the very short term for the case of the war and, thus, reduce the extent of the consequences in general.”

WEG has a commercial subsidiary in Russia that distributes products manufactured in other countries with low business volume. New business with the country is suspended, according to the executive, “until the implications of the conflict and the extent of international sanctions are clear.” By all indications, nothing that harms new ventures by the Santa Catarina company on the international scene.