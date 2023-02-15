SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The maker of electric motors and industrial paints Weg reported on Wednesday a net profit of 1.19 billion reais for the fourth quarter of last year, an expansion of 36.5% over the same period. 2021, driven by what he called positive demand both in Brazil and in the main countries in which the company operates.

The company calculated cash generation measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 1.56 billion reais for the period, up 38.6% over a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 1.18 billion reais with an EBITDA of 2.05 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

Weg mentioned that business in Brazil was driven by solutions linked to wind and solar generation and by products aimed at transmission and distribution of electricity.

Despite the unstable macroeconomic scenario, which weighs on companies’ investment decisions, Weg stated in the balance sheet that “we also continue with good demand for industrial equipment, driven by the business of low and medium voltage electric motors, and automation components”.

In the external sector, Weg maintained its sales volume of industrial electro-electronic equipment, “despite the concerns of the global economic scenario, and growth in sales in generation, transmission and distribution of energy, as a result of the portfolio built throughout the year”.

The company had net revenue of almost 8 billion reais between October and December, growth of 22% in the annual comparison. Analysts had expected revenue of 8.07 billion, according to Refinitiv information.