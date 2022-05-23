Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

Russian delegations will not play a role at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2022 – Ukrainians even more so. The reconstruction of Ukraine is also an issue. News ticker.

Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos : The meeting is shaped by the Ukraine conflict, the Corona crisis and climate change.

: The meeting is shaped by the Ukraine conflict, the Corona crisis and climate change. Of the Ukrainian President delivers opening speech at WEF 2022.

This News ticker on the speeches by Volodymyr Zelenskyj and the Klitschko brothers at the World Economic Forum is continuously updated.

Update from May 23, 11:53 a.m.: Another question for Zelenskyy concerns concerns about a major food crisis in the world as a result of the Ukraine war. “First of all, we have to make a strategic decision about unblocking the Black Sea ports” that are blocked by Russia. In addition, the Russian troops would rob the Ukrainian supplies from the south. “Who actually buys this stolen grain?” asks Zelenskyj. The removal of the stolen grain must be prevented.

Update from May 23, 11:48 am: Zelenskyj starts every day by finding out “how many people we lost during the night,” the Ukrainian president replied to a question in Davos. That night, 87 civilians were rescued from a river, he says. “I don’t want to talk too much about the emotions though. Our country loses a lot every day. At the same time, that makes us stronger.” This is a “people’s war for our freedom”. “We are firmly convinced: Victory awaits us at the front. We will live in a country where society and the people are united,” hopes Zelenskyy.

Selenskyj gives speech in Davos at the WEF 2022: “The world had to pay a big price”

Update from May 23, 11:44 am: The war of aggression by Russia is causing chaos and hunger in the world. “We all have to act quickly and preventively,” said Selenskyj in his speech in Davos at the World Economic Forum. “We should have learned that a long time ago, because the world has had to pay a great price for this by reacting and not taking preventive action.” With this, Selenskyj thanks him for the attention, he gets standing ovations from Davos.

Update from May 23, 11:39 am: Selenskyj also talks about the reconstruction: “We are prepared to keep wide perspectives open for international companies.” He addresses all interested parties. “We are ready for any cooperation. We suggest that international partners adopt a partnership across regions, cities, and branches. We would like to offer this model in post-war Ukraine. We see this as the key to the success of the reconstruction.”

Zelenskyy in Davos: “Please do not wait for the use of deadly weapons by the Russian Federation”

Update from May 23, 11:37 a.m.: Preventing war would be a much more sensible approach to the aggressor, Zelenskyy believes. “We showed fighting spirit,” says Selenskyj in Davos. Selenskyj also knows that this caused a lot of astonishment in the world. “Only now are we getting the sympathy of the world,” Zelenskyj also complains – even though Russia has been waging a “hidden war” since 2014. Many societies put pressure on their governments, praises Zelenskyj citizens of different countries. “The world is currently curious about what is to come, what will take effect to counteract the aggression.” Zelenskyj calls this a “historic turning point”.

He appealed: “Please do not wait for the use of deadly weapons, chemical weapons by the Russian Federation.” It should not give the impression that the world is not capable of resistance. “We all have to resort to the maximum effective sanctions. Any aggressor who attacks a neighboring country should be punished immediately and severely,” Zelenskyy demands. So far, such sanctions against Russia have not been applied. Zelenskyj calls for an embargo on Russian energy sources.

Update from May 23, 11:31 am: “History knows many turning points that have contributed to important changes in the story,” says Selenskyj in Davos. “We already know exactly what an aggressor does when he doesn’t encounter any resistance,” says the Ukraine president, referring to the lessons of 1938. “Today we have many reactions to the aggression,” says Zelenskyj. But is it enough? he asked afterwards.

Update from May 23, 11:29 am: Selenskyj thanks him for “the great honor” of being able to speak on the subject. “Turning point – this expression is no longer a mere rhetorical figure,” says Zelenskyj. The Russian Federation is not interested in any discussion. “It’s prepared to kill people.” The Ukrainian President continued: “It’s really frightening what Russia has done to itself by becoming a country of war criminals.”

Selenskyj opens Davos: Ukraine President connected

Update from May 23, 11:26 am: Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, welcomes the President of Ukraine. Zelenskyj can be seen on the screen sitting at a desk with his arms folded.

Update from May 23, 11:24 am: Now the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyj, is connected in Davos. He will give the opening speech at the WEF 2022.

Update from May 23, 11:23 am: The stage is prepared for Zelenskyj’s speech. It will start soon.

Update from May 23, 11:01 am: In a few minutes, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is scheduled to open the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos – connected. He was briefly seen in the live stream, but still talking to someone else. Apparently a transmission error. It’s about to start right away.

Ukraine main topic for the powerful: Zelenskyj opens Davos – WEF President wants “Marshall Plan”

First report: Davos – The Ukraine war is currently overshadowing all international meetings – the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is no exception. The opening speech will be given on Monday (May 23) by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 11:15 a.m. It is switched on digitally.

Shortly afterwards, the Mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, and his brother Wladimir Klitschko will also be guests, from 12.30 p.m. Representing Germany, Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck (Greens) will first talk about how Germany intends to become less dependent on Russian energy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is scheduled to appear on Thursday.

WEF 2022 in Davos with Selenskyj: Meeting on Ukraine, Corona and climate change

At the four-day meeting in the Swiss Alps, almost 2,500 participants from politics, business and society discussed solutions to international problems. The theme of the 2022 conference is “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”. The agenda includes the consequences of the war on supply chains, energy supply and food security. Other global crises that are the focus of the meeting: the corona pandemic and climate change.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj, President of Ukraine, is connected at the World Economic Forum in Davos (archive image) © Ukraine Presidency/Ukraine Presi/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

World Economic Forum in Davos: “We must already work on the reconstruction of Ukraine”

Even if there is no immediate end to the war in Ukraine in sight, debates about the reconstruction of the country are ongoing. The President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, has therefore called for a Marshall Plan. “Even without a peace agreement, which is not very likely at the moment, we have to start working on reconstruction, at least in the areas that are under Ukrainian control,” said Brende Süddeutsche Zeitung. It’s about infrastructure, electricity, schools, roads and bridges. “We need a Marshall Plan for Ukraine.”

With the Marshall Plan, named after the then US Secretary of State George Marshall, the United States had supported reconstruction in Western Europe with billions in the years after the Second World War. Brende said he wants to promote the call for such a plan at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. “We will also get the CEOs together for this – under the motto ‘CEOs for Ukraine’.” The private sector must also play an important role in the reconstruction of the country.

WEF 2022 in Davos: No Russian delegation at the annual conference

Because of the war, unlike usual, no Russian delegation will take part in the annual conference. “Russia will be back if they comply with international law again,” Brende announced. Numerous Ukrainian politicians and foundations are represented. Instead of the Russian House, there will be an exhibition that, according to the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, shows Russian war crimes. (dpa/cibo)